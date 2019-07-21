Jewish leaders to Labour: Our community, our country will not forgive further failure

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Several Jewish groups have called on the UK Labour Party again to scourge the antisemitism plaguing the party.



Separate letters from the groups including The Jewish Board of Deputies, Jewish Labour Movement and Jewish Leadership Council were sent to all members of the Shadow Cabinet, National Executive Committee and Labour MPs ahead of a meeting scheduled for Monday to discuss the issue of antisemitism.

In its letter, the Jewish Board of Deputies listed several changes that the Labour party must implement if its to begin the process in ridding itself “of anti-Jewish racism,” emphasizing that a more outsourced and independent investigation needs to be done, and that “outstanding and future cases should be brought to a swift conclusion.”The board’s president Marie van der Zyl also went to say that “a significant amount of the fault lies with [Labour leader] Jeremy Corbyn” who has a record steeped in supporting antisemitic murals, attending events commemorating terrorists and terror organizations, as well as “othering British Jews.”“We urge you to take this opportunity to turn the tide,” van der Zyl wrote. “The alternative is to leave Labour permanently damage as an institutionally racist party.“Our community and our country will not forgive any further failure,” she stressed.The Jewish Labour Movement, who also penned a letter, said the party is seriously in need of real leadership when it comes to dealing with antisemitism.“While the NEC provides the administrative leadership of the party, you, the shadow cabinet, provide its political leadership,” the JLM wrote. “We are sorely in need of real leadership on antisemitism, having lacked any to this point. This is your chance to lead.”It said that while the party claims “its fourfold increase in the speed of dealing with cases, we can have no confidence in this figure, given the complete opacity of all data around the disciplinary process.“It is meaningless, and we have no confidence in it, or that party’s other statistics,” the JLM stressed, making it clear that it believes the ongoing Equality and Human Rights Commission investigation will find that “the party is institutionally racist against Jews.”The JLM concluded that Corbyn and the Labour party “must show real resolve and step into the breach, now… Please don’t be a bystander in this fight for the soul of the party.”In a third letter, The Jewish Leadership Council’s chairman Jonathan Goldstein warned the recipients that to be “silent is to be complicit. To fail to lead is to allow evil to flourish.”He called on each one of the Shadow ministers and Labour MPs “to examine your consciences [individually and collectively], and do everything in your power to stop Labour party antisemitism,” adding that Labour antisemitism crisis is “sickening.”“To our disgust, when we and others challenge and expose this problem, the reaction is more denial, more bullying, more falsehoods and more hatred against us and our community, and those with the integrity to support us.”He added that 85% of British Jewry “consider your leader Jeremy Corbyn to be antisemitic,” while a third of the general population believes Labour to be antisemitic.Goldstein said that tackling this issue begins with “tone and action, not denial and proclamation.“Please do not underestimate the importance of your actions for the future well-being of British Jews, or the wider message that you give about racism, liberal democratic values and our British society,” he concluded.

