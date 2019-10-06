Jewish millennials drifting from traditional organizations

Tradition, a word that evokes the rich sound of Tevye’s voice as he sings the introduction to Fiddler on the Roof.

However, according to a new study, the Jewish millennial generation is disengaging from traditional organizations like synagogues and community centers.

The study was commissioned by Hakhel, the first and largest global incubator for Jewish “intentional communities,” which are smaller, more informal groups that are organized around mutual interest and social activism. Hakhel works hand-in-hand with the Diaspora Affairs Ministry.

According to the report, conducted by the Do-Et Institute in Israel, which focuses research and strategic consulting in the social-economic sphere, millennials from 51 communities mainly in North America and Europe were surveyed.

The results revealed that the disengagement with traditional Jewish communal organizations like synagogues and community centers “is far worse than previously documented.

“Only 30% said they had an interest in joining a synagogue and only 7.5% had interest in activities of Jewish Federations and their community centers,” the study explained.

The research showed that instead of joining traditional communities, millennials are participating in intentional communities.

“These groups are growing rapidly and are particularly attractive to young families - adults ranging in ages from 26 to 45 - with children, which account for nearly 79% of its members,” the survey found.

Asked about what type of Jewish communities interested them, respondents identified four key areas: “Mutual interest in a specific issue like agriculture, ecology, food and music; networks for professional development or as a platform for doing good; conserving a specific cultural set such as Israelis living abroad or Russian-language speakers trying to maintain a connection to their native culture; and Jewish identity, as respondents said overwhelmingly that they don’t drift away from their Jewish identity but from old-fashioned institutions.”

The study also looked at how millennials viewed Israel, “and the results were equally alarming, according to the research.

“The younger generation is less committed to the State of Israel,” the survey reported. “In other places, lack of knowledge and education is causing young adults to form misconceptions about Israel, which keeps them away from showing interest and forming a meaningful connection.”

But the survey also identified an opportunity to reframe the discussion around Israel around shared values instead of political and/or financial support.

However, despite the dipping connection to traditional structures, nearly 84% of respondents were interested in greater Jewish learning, holidays and life-cycle events, and nearly 70% showing interest in Jewish education, while 46% in Jewish arts and culture, 28% interested in social justice and 15% interested in sustainability issues and farming.

According to Aharon Ariel Lavi, founder and general director of Hakhel, “the organized Jewish community has been well aware of the drifting of millennials from its ranks for many years.

“What this research shows is the extent of that disengagement on the one hand, but also the creative alternatives that are sprouting from below on the other,” he told The Jerusalem Post.

Lavi explained that events, creative gatherings and solutions are being formed from a grass roots level instead of being organized by professionals in the traditional structures.

Lavi said that some of the intentional communities have also opened Sunday schools or have organized arts and culture activities, which “are not just for the Jewish community, for the [local] people around them.”

In Melbourne, one of the intentional communities has started making food parcels, which they deliver to Holocaust survivor and elderly members of the community. This is usually something done by professionals, but in this case it’s being done by the community itself.

“Every two weeks they get together, they cook together, they sing together, and then they study together,” he said. “Then they go around the city and deliver the packages.”

He made it clear that emphasis on Jewish culture and education plays a big role during these events.

Asked why we are seeing this change, Lavi said that there are several reasons.

“One reason is external...it’s part of a huge global trend of younger people moving away from traditions,” he said. “For now younger people are looking for more flat organizational structures as opposed to hierarchical structures.

“There’s nothing we can really do about it as the Jewish community are a small minority in the world,” he added

He said that the second reason it comes from the Jewish inclination of Tikkun Olam - to make the world a better place like social justice and climate change.

Lavi explained that the millennial generation don’t feel the relevance to the traditional structure their parents grew up in.

“All Jewish organizations do something today about the environment, or they have something to say about gender equality...it’s not that they’re neglecting these issues,” he explained. “But [millenials feel that] the pace and the energy in which traditional structures are tackling these issues is not enough.”

Lavi added that this is what has led to something much more centralized being formed.

He emphasized that the formation of these social networks or intentional communities has become “the solution to deep loneliness,” because of this detachment. “The community is the solution.

“The second most important component in Judaism is community - with the first being family,” he said, highlighting that what encouraged Hakhel to form and bolster these social networks was the idea that “we can’t conceive Jewish identity existing outside of the context of community.”

They started seeing the intentional communities forming and they joined forces with the Diaspora Affairs Ministry to offer solutions.

Lavi also made it clear that Hakhel is “by no means creating a Jewish underground.

“The long term plan is to find a way to connect the social networks or intentional communities with the traditional Jewish structure and organizations," adding that "establishing that connection is the challenge."

Lavi also highlighted that there is a silver lining in the report that shows there is a deep desire by millennials “to learn and to be a part of Jewish learning and holiday/life cycle events.

“The interest is clearly there, but the problem is connection to organized communal organizations,” he said. “We were thrilled to see the high level of commitment these millennials have and what they are really telling us about how the Jewish community must be shaped in the future.”

Dvir Kahana, director general of the Diaspora Affairs Ministry, said that “the survey has provided us with a road map on how to reach millennials and it is imperative we follow it carefully.”



var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });