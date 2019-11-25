Jewish streams call on Trump to fire Stephen Miller for supremacist views

Organizations representing three streams of Judaism in a joints statement called on President Donald Trump to fire Stephen Miller as his senior policy advisor over his support for white supremacists.The statement also expressed concern about “the disturbing ways in which his dangerous views have influenced U.S. immigration policy. Such views have no place in the White House or as a basis of American policy.”The groups signing on to the statement are the Central Conference of American Rabbis, The Rabbinical Assembly, Reconstructing Judaism, the Reconstructionist Rabbinical Association, the Religious Action Center of Reform Judaism and the Union for Reform Judaism. Orthodox Jewish groups do not appear on the list.Southern Poverty Law Center earlier this month published hundreds of emails sent by Miller to a reporter at the conservative Breitbart News, many of them racist and anti-immigrant in nature.“This nation was founded and has been strengthened by immigrants seeking religious freedom and opportunity. Indeed, some of our country’s lowest moments have been when we have excluded or discriminated against groups based on their nationality or heritage,” the statement said.