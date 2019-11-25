Jewish writer Sholom Aleichem statue in Kiev defaced with swastikas

A statue to prominent Yiddish writer Sholom Aleichem in Kiev was found defaced by swastikas on Monday, Moshe Reuven Azman, one of the country’s chief rabbis, denounced. “I believe this is a provocation because the act was brazen and overly conspicuous,” Azaman told The Jerusalem Post’s sister publication Maariv.“This antisemitic vandalism was committed at night, in the city center, near a synagogue. The swastikas were sprayed using painting. This is not just random vandalism, in my opinion, but a premeditated act. We are waiting for the results of the investigation by the authorities,” he added.
The 10-foot monument was unveiled in the Ukrainian capital in 1999, according to JTA. The writer, who was born in the city of Pereiaslav in 1859 and died in New York in 1916, spent much of his life in Kiev, which he called by the fictitious name of “Yehupetz” in his writings.The episode marks just the last of a series of antisemitic incidents registered in the country in the past few months, which included desecration of Holocaust memorials, Nazi salutes at a football game and threats against Jewish leaders – including President Volodymyr Zelensky.According to Azman, there are between 300,000 to 400,000 Jews in the country, making it one of the largest Jewish communities in Europe.Among others, Azman has recently made headlines for his ties with former New York Mayor and US President Donald Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani. A meeting between them earlier this year was seemed to had been arranged by Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, the Jewish Giuliani associates who have been linked to Giuliani and Trump’s Ukrainian lobbying efforts. Parnas and Fruman were arrested at the Washington-area Dulles International Airport in October on campaign finance charges stemming from their efforts to funnel foreign money to American political candidates.Fruman and Parnas also are members of the US board of Friends of Anatevka, an NGO run by Azman, who is working to create a refuge for Jews fleeing eastern Ukraine, where there is a conflict between Ukraine forces and Russian-backed separatists.JTA contributed to this report.
