Jews in the NFL

Although the stereotype reads that Jewish people aren’t as athletically inclined as others, these stereotypes are over-generalized beliefs when it comes to football. Many Jews have played ball or sat in the league’s corporate offices.



On Sunday, the New England Patriots take on the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. There are three members of the Patriots who identify as Jewish: star wide receiver Julian Edelman, safety and special teamer Nate Ebner and owner Robert Kraft.

Edelman’s father is of Jewish descent and Edelman is openly Jewish. During a holiday season NFL Network interview in 2014, when the broadcaster asked Edelman if he was ready to give some good “Christmas answers,” Edelman responded, “Well, I’m Jewish, but I’ll try to keep it to Hanukkah presents, even though Hanukkah’s over.”Edelman has been signal-caller Tom Brady’s favorite target since joining the Patriots in 2009 – earning two Super Bowls with the team during that time.Ebner was a world class rugby star before he played football, which he only took on in his junior year at Ohio State University. He serves as a Patriots defender and also a two-time Super-Bowl champion.Kraft is a notable philanthropist. He is the recipient of the 2019 Genesis Prize, known as “Israel’s Nobel Prize.”Not playing Sunday night, but still notable Jewish members of the NFL – past and present – is an even longer lineup. But, as the once famous Art Modell used to say of the Jews, “We don’t play, we own.”Modell was the owner of the Baltimore Ravens.Other iconic Jewish football team owners include Oakland Raider’s outspoken owner Al Davis and Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank.What about on the field?Just last year, the Arizona Cardinals selected quarterback Josh Rosen to lead the team as their next hopeful franchise quarterback.Donned the “Chosen Rosen” or the “Chosen One” in college, Rosen was an All-American top-rated recruit out of high school and went on to be the UCLA Bruins first true freshman to start for team in a season opener.

