Two young men have been placed under formal investigation in France for planning a "deadly and antisemitic" attack, the counterterrorism prosecutor's office (PNAT) said in a statement on Sunday.

The suspects, a 22-year-old engineering student and an unemployed 20-year-old who are brothers, were arrested last Tuesday after police found a semi-automatic firearm, a bottle of acid and an ISIS flag in their car during a roadside police stop near a prison in northern France, PNAT said. It gave no details about the nature of the planned attack or its target.

The two are being investigated on charges of criminal terrorist conspiracy and possessing a weapon in connection with a terrorist undertaking, and have been placed in pre-trial detention. The PNAT did not release the suspects' full identities.

Concerns about possible attacks against ⁠Jewish communities ​around the world have risen ​following US and Israeli attacks on Iran and a subsequent response from Tehran.

A gunman crashed his truck into a Detroit-area synagogue on Thursday, while in Europe, an explosion caused minor damage to a Jewish school in Amsterdam on Saturday, and another explosion caused a fire at a synagogue in Belgium on Monday.

People hold a banner that reads ''The sons and daughters of the Jews deported from France'' during a demonstration against antisemitism organised by the two heads of the French Parliament. Paris, France November 12, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/CLAUDIA GRECO)

Antisemitic terror plan under probe in France

The French interior ministry reinforced security around Jewish places of worship in early March.

The French authorities said jihadist propaganda was found on the suspects' digital devices, and one of the brothers had filmed a video pledging allegiance to ISIS.

Governments and human rights advocates have noted a rise in antisemitism, Islamophobia and anti-Arab bias around the world since the 2023 Hamas attack and Israel's war on Gaza.