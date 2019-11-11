Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Shapers of Israel American Politics Travel Channel

UK Rabbi: Jews should 'give up lives' rather than bow to school LGBT policy

Dayan Krausz called on the community to be as “firm as a rock” in opposing the new policies, due to come into effect in September 2020, which he termed “the terrible decree”.

By
November 11, 2019 19:55
1 minute read.
The rainbow flag, commonly known as the gay pride flag or LGBT pride flag, is seen during the first Gay Pride parade in Skopje, North Macedonia June 29, 2019. (photo credit: REUTERS/OGNEN TEOFILOVSKI)

The Manchester Jewish community has been shocked by a statement of the former head of the Beth Din, Dayan Gavriel Krausz, that Jews  should "give up one's life" rather than follow the government's new policy on religious and sex religious education (RSE), it was reported in the Jewish Chronicle.

Letters have been sent to Manchester's Jewish high schools endorsing Krausz's statements: “We are obliged to give up one's life rather than comply, as our ancestors did throughout the generations."

The bill, which was approved by a huge majority of MPs, ruled that students should be taught about same-sex relations before they complete secondary school.

Krausz called on the community to be as “firm as a rock” in opposing the new policies, due to come into effect in September 2020, which he termed “the terrible decree”.

Krausz said that schools should be closed and people sent to prison, rather than comply with the new law.

"One is not allowed to give in one iota,” he stated. “If we capitulate and give in, we can chas vashalom [“Heaven forbid”] say goodbye to the next generation.”

The UK's schools regulatory body, Ofsted, ruled a few days ago that a strictly Orthodox high school - Beis Yaakov - in Salford near Manchester, must teach pupils about same-sex relationships.


