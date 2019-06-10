Katz’s Deli to hold orgasm-off in honor of 'When Harry Met Sally's’ 30th

People stand in line at Katz's Delicatessen, the famous deli founded in 1888, in New York's lower East Side.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
To celebrate thirty years since the release of “When Harry Met Sally," Katz’s Deli will hold a contest to see who can fake orgasm the best or at least as well as Meg Ryan (Sally Albright), Forbes reported.
In the iconic romantic comedy there is a scene where Sally Albright argues with Harry Burns, insisting that when women fake orgasms, men can't tell the difference. To prove her point, Albright publicly fake orgasms.
“When Harry Met Sally” first hit theaters on July 12, 1989.
On the same day, three decades later, anyone can show up to the exact deli booth where Ryan first demonstrated her skills and give it a try.
Climaxes might not be on the menu, but if the orgasm sounds real enough, it will have patrons saying, “I’ll have what she’s having.”
