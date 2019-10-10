Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Keren Hayesod donors save Jewish lives in Halle Germany

The door, security system, and other precautionary measures that saved the lives of 51 Jews who were praying at the Halle Synagogue, were donated by the JAFI Security Assistance Fund.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
October 10, 2019 21:02
The damaged door of a synagogue is seen in Halle, Germany October 10, 2019, after two people were ki

The damaged door of a synagogue is seen in Halle, Germany October 10, 2019, after two people were killed in a shooting. (photo credit: REUTERS/FABRIZIO BENSCH)

Three Keren Hayesod donors – Mikhail Fridman, German Khan and Peter Aven, prominent international businessmen, have been generously supporting the JAFI Security Assistance Fund for years.

Yesterday, on Yom Kippur, they helped save the lives of 51 Jews who were praying at the Halle Synagogue.

As was widely reported the only thing that stopped the gunman from massacring those attending the prayer - was the synagogue's heavy door and security system.

This door, system, and other precautionary measures, have just recently been upgraded with the assistance of the fund supported by the donors.

As was reported in CNN, "The gunman pushed on the doors of a synagogue, fired several shots at a lock on the door, stuck an explosive in a door jam and lit it. But he couldn't get in."

The fact that the door held likely spared the lives of the dozens of people inside the synagogue on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar.

For the last few years the JAFI Security Assistance Fund has been providing funds to communities across Europe with assistance required to safeguard Jewish establishments from terror attacks.


