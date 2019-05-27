Kiev synagogue evacuated following bomb threat

The Brodsky Synagogue in Kiev, Ukraine.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
(JTA) — A synagogue in the Ukrainian capital of Kiev was evacuated and searched for explosives following a bomb threat.
The threat came in an email to the Jewish community, informing the readers that the bomb would explode within 24 hours.
Sweeps did not immediately reveal any explosives at the Central Synagogue, which is also known as the Brodsky Synagogue.
The Estonian-domain email address used to send the threat contained the number 1488, a neo-Nazi code for Adolf Hitler and the phrase: “We must secure the existence of our people and a future for white children.” The handle was for “Motorola terrorist.”
Last year, the rabbi heading the congregation at Kiev Central Synagogue on 13 Shota Rustaveli Street, Moshe Azman, said authorities had bugged the interior of the building.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>