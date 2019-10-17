Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Knife-wielding Muslim man in Brussels asks passersby if they are Jewish

No one was hurt in the incident last week in Koekelberg, a northwestern neighborhood of the Belgian capital.

By CNAAN LIPHSHIZ/JTA
October 17, 2019 01:39
Belgian soldiers stand guard on Brussels' Grand Place. (photo credit: REUTERS/FRANCOIS LENOIR)

Belgian police arrested a Muslim man who asked passersby on a Brussels street if they were Jewish while holding a knife and shouting about Allah.

Police subdued the man in the neighboring district of Sint-Jans-Molenbeek following an hourlong search, the news site HLN reported Friday. His name was not disclosed.



The suspect is not considered a terrorist, a spokesman for the Brussels Prosecutor’s Office told HLN, though he is believed to have committed attempted murder “with connection to his religious or philosophical convictions.”


