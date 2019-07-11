Labour tries to prevent BBC broadcast of 'Is Labour Anti-Semitic?'

Jeremy Corbyn acknowledges an audience’s applause.
(photo credit: PHIL NOBLE/REUTERS)
X
The Labour party tried to prevent BBC from broadcasting a documentary, on the antisemitism issue with in the party, that was released Wednesday night, the Mirror reported.
“No proper and serious attempt was made to understand our current procedures for dealing with antisemitism, which is clearly essential to reach a fair and balanced judgement," the Labour party said after the documentary was released. "And Panorama [BBC] distorted and manipulated the truth and misrepresented evidence to present a biased and selective account."
The special, titled 'Is Labour Anti-Semitic?,' indicated that top Labour figures "interfered" with the disciplinary process regarding the antisemitism disputes.
Antisemitism has been an increasingly relevant issue within the Labour party since Corbyn was elected as leader in 2015. Many of the members, including Corbyn, have been outspoken against Israel, and critiques claim these comments often use antisemitic tropes. Since then, Corbyn and his party have tried to look into the issue, but people like Chairman of the Labour party John Cryer
have said not enough has been done.
According to the BBC, General Secretary Jennie Formby tried to interfere with who sat in on the panel to examine the antisemitism cases. Labour insisted there was no such interference.
The team that deals with disputes is suppose to act independently from the party's political structure. But the party's former head of disputes Sam Matthews saw an e-mail where Seumas Milne, one of Jeremy Corbyn's closest aides, called for a review for how the complaints were handled.
Matthews is one of the eight former Labour officials who spoke to the BBC concerning the antisemitism cases. According to the report, they claimed that the Corbyn's office was "angry and obstructive," in regards to the disputes. They also said that Formby "overruled" disciplinary decisions, and lessened punishments.
The whistleblowers also recalled an occasion where Corbyn's office ordered antisemitism complaints to be brought to his office and processed by his aids.
The party was trying to use a non-disclosure agreement against former staffers who spoke to the BBC for a documentary about the party and its antisemitism troubles, the Guardian reported.
Louise Withers Green left the Labour Party, but despite her non-disclosure agreement she chose to speak to the BBC.
She said it wouldn't "be able to live with myself unless I speak up about the horrendous things that I know have been happening," the BBC reported.
The BBC investigation discovered there were 1,000 antisemitism allegations that were backlogged this spring, but only 15 people have been expelled from the party.
A Labour party member said that the claim of 1,000 backlogged complaints was untrue.
There have even been complaints from within the Labour party,including Izzy Lenga, a party member since 2015.
"The antisemitic abuse i received was what I was subject to every single day," Lenga said to the BBC. "Telling me Hitler was right. Telling me Hitler did not go far enough."
The Labour Press Team rejected the claim that the party was antisemitic on Twitter after the release of the documentary.
"We stand in solidarity with Jewish people, and we’re taking decisive action to root out the social cancer of antisemitism from our movement and society. #Panorama," the Labour Press Team tweeted.
There was also a screenshot of the press account tweeting, "There we have it folks, proof if any was needed that the Labour Party IS institutionally racist and wil be until Corbyn and his cronies go #EnoughIsEnough #Panorama."
The Labour's press account later tweeted that they were hacked.
The Labour party released a statement saying that, “Despite claims made in the programme, Labour is taking decisive action against antisemitism. Since Jennie Formby became General Secretary the rate at which antisemitism cases have been dealt with has increased more than four-fold."
