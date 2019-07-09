Want your baby to look like a shawarma?

Lafa, a Middle Eastern flat bread .
(photo credit: Courtesy)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
There's a new way to swaddle a baby and it's with your favorite soft bread. While the product is generally called a burrito or tortilla blanket, the image seems interchangeable with a lafa, a Middle Eastern flat bread.
Some companies make a product with a matching hat, which is available for purchase on Amazon for around USD $12 for the set. The blanket is suitable for babies between zero and three months old.
"From their sweet rosy cheeks to their delectable little toes, you know your baby looks good enough to eat, and now he or she can dress the part," the Amazon product page wrote.
A company called The Burrito Blanket sells the product for adults as well.
The adult Burrito Blanket comes in one size of 72 inches, made of 100% polyester. The soft fabric blanket generally costs USD $79.95, but for a short time will be USD $29.95.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>