The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Larry David: Bernie Sanders should end presidential campaign

David told Dowd that he is just fine with social distancing and hunkering down in his home. “I will say that the lack of invitations, OK, that’s been fantastic,” he said.

By MARCY OSTER/JTA  
APRIL 6, 2020 04:26
Comedian Larry David (photo credit: MARIO ANZUONI/REUTERS)
Comedian Larry David
(photo credit: MARIO ANZUONI/REUTERS)
Larry David, the Bernie Sanders doppelganger who often portrays the presidential candidate in skits on “Saturday Night Live,” says the senator from Vermont should drop out of the race for the Democratic nomination for president and throw his support behind Joe Biden.
“I feel he should drop out,” David told The New York Times in an interview published Saturday. “Because he’s too far behind. He can’t get the nomination. And I think, you know, it’s no time to fool around here. Everybody’s got to support Biden.”
He said in the far-ranging interview with Times columnist Maureen Dowd that he is relieved not to be flying back and forth to New York on weekends to do his Sanders imitation for “SNL.”
“Imagine if he had become president, what would have happened to my life?” said David, who is holed up at his Los Angeles home amid the coronavirus pandemic.
In a public service announcement for the state of California last week, David called on “the idiots out there” to stay home and watch TV in an effort to curb the spread of the disease.
David told Dowd that he is just fine with social distancing and hunkering down in his home. “I will say that the lack of invitations, OK, that’s been fantastic,” he said. “Yeah, that I love. You don’t have to make up any excuses.”
He said he is watching “Ozark” and “Unorthodox” on Netflix and reading Woody Allen’s controversial memoir, which was released last month after its original publisher dropped it.
Sanders — who is David’s distant cousin — has said he will remain in the race despite being about 300 pledged delegates behind Biden, while several states have postponed their primaries to June as they work to halt the spread of the coronavirus.


Tags president Bernie Sanders Larry David
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The other deadly disease By JPOST EDITORIAL
A spirit of wars and Passovers past in the fight against coronavirus By LIAT COLLINS
The Jewish paradox of the coronavirus By YAAKOV KATZ
Ronald Lauder Passover and the power of Jewish resilience By RONALD S. LAUDER
Susan Hattis Rolef About the government, Litzman and the future By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Venezuelan warship shoots, rams into German cruise vessel before sinking
The RCGS RESOLUTE
2 Israeli scientists: Coronavirus vaccine to be tested on humans by June 1
MIGAL's biotechnology group's team is hard at work on a vaccine for COVID-19.
3 NYC mayor to synagogues: Close for coronavirus or be shut down permanently
BILL DE BLASIO
4 Wet markets in China still operating despite coronavirus outbreak - report
A vendor works at a wet market in China
5 Spread of COVID-19 begins to show pattern of 4-8 week eruption cycle
A medical employee presents a smear taken at a special corona test center for public service employees such as police officers, nurses and firefighters during a media presentation as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Munich, Germany, March 23, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Tips
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by