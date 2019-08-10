Las Vegas man planned attack targetting Jews, LGBT community

A young security guard was arrested in Las Vegas by the FBI on Thursday under suspicion that he planned to attack members of the Jewish and LGBT communities.



According to the indictment, 23-year-old Conor Climo wanted to attack Jews as well as customers at an LGBT bar and was collecting parts to build a bomb. He also had two rifles in his room, which were immediately seized along with the bomb parts by federal agents.

Climo was also in contact with white supremacists who were part of the extremist group Atomwaffen Division, in online conversations that were encrypted, according to NBC News.The man told FBI agents that he wanted to put together an eight-man sniper platoon to enter a Las Vegas synagogue or some other Jewish center and shoot Jews.Climo had even gone so far as to have a homeless person nearby engage in surveillance on a synagogue. He had additionally drawn up doodles of the planned attack on the LGBT bar, which included two infantry squads attacking with guns from the outside while one attacked from the inside.He claimed to have planned and imagined an attack on Jews for the past two years.Prosecutors said that he could be facing up to 10 years in federal prison if convicted.This comes a mere two years after the last mass shooting in Las Vegas, which occurred at a music festival, killing 59 people and injuring hundreds.The past few weeks have seen a major escalation in shootings throughout the US. El Paso, Texas, experienced a shooting targeting immigrants, leaving 22 dead. Dayton, Ohio , experienced a shooting a few days later, leaving 10 dead.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });