Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Las Vegas man planned attack targetting Jews, LGBT community

Colin Climo was found to be in possession of two rifles, as well as materials intended to build a bomb.

By
August 10, 2019 18:34
1 minute read.
Police vehicles line Las Vegas Boulevard following the mass shooting, October 4, 2017.

Police vehicles line Las Vegas Boulevard following the mass shooting in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., October 4, 2017.. (photo credit: REUTERS/CHRIS WATTIE)

A young security guard was arrested in Las Vegas by the FBI on Thursday under suspicion that he planned to attack members of the Jewish and LGBT communities.

According to the indictment, 23-year-old Conor Climo wanted to attack Jews as well as customers at an LGBT bar and was collecting parts to build a bomb. He also had two rifles in his room, which were immediately seized along with the bomb parts by federal agents.

Climo was also in contact with white supremacists who were part of the extremist group Atomwaffen Division, in online conversations that were encrypted, according to NBC News.

The man told FBI agents that he wanted to put together an eight-man sniper platoon to enter a Las Vegas synagogue or some other Jewish center and shoot Jews.

Climo had even gone so far as to have a homeless person nearby engage in surveillance on a synagogue. He had additionally drawn up doodles of the planned attack on the LGBT bar, which included two infantry squads attacking with guns from the outside while one attacked from the inside.

He claimed to have planned and imagined an attack on Jews for the past two years.

Prosecutors said that he could be facing up to 10 years in federal prison if convicted.

This comes a mere two years after the last mass shooting in Las Vegas, which occurred at a music festival, killing 59 people and injuring hundreds.

The past few weeks have seen a major escalation in shootings throughout the US. El Paso, Texas, experienced a shooting targeting immigrants, leaving 22 dead. Dayton, Ohio, experienced a shooting a few days later, leaving 10 dead.


Related Content

U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein (C) appears in court where he pleaded guilty to two prostitution char
August 10, 2019
Jeffrey Epstein commits suicide

By TAMAR BEERI

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings