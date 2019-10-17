Congressman Elijah Cummings' legacy carries on in Israel

FILE PHOTO: House Oversight and Government Reform Chairman Elijah Cummings (D-MD) addresses a National Press Club luncheon on his "committee's investigations into President Donald Trump and his administration," in Washington, U.S., August 7, 2019. (photo credit: REUTERS/MARY F. CALVERT/FILE PHOTO)

Congressman Elijah Cummings, of Maryland's 7th District, the Democratic chairman of the US House Oversight and Reform Committee, which along with two other committees is conducting inquiry that might lead to the impeachment of US President Donald Trump, died early on Thursday, October 17.



"At approximately 2:45 a.m. on Thursday October 17, 2019, Congressman Elijah E. Cummings (MD-07) passed away at John Hopkins Hospital due to complications concerning longstanding health challenges," his office said in a statement.

.@RepCummings was a true community leader. He founded the Youth Leadership Program in @Israel, which bridges gaps b/w the Jewish & black communities. The program celebrated its 20th anniversary this year. Our condolences to his family & the people of Baltimore.#RipElijah pic.twitter.com/rMzhTaaKQZ — Elad Strohmayer (@EladStr) October 17, 2019

More than 20 years ago, I traveled to Israel as part of @RepCummings’ Youth Program. My first international experience. It recast me. When we returned, he encouraged me to attend Howard University.



He was always supportive. He was a champion for Baltimore.



He will be missed. — Victor Blackwell CNN (@VictorBlackwell) October 17, 2019

Cummings was first elected to Congress in 1996 and became chair of the committee in January 2019.“We are devastated by the passing of Congressman Elijah Cummings, known to many as ‘the conscience of the House’ and Chairman of the House Oversight Committee. Cummings was uncompromising in his commitment to the values that truly define what makes America great, including equality and justice for all. Congressman Cummings’ remarkable legacy serves as an inspiration to all who aspire to lead with their values, and the Jewish community is incredibly grateful to Rep. Cummings for his persistent leadership, partnership and support,' Jewish Democratic Council of America (JDCA) Vice Chair and MD Board Member Barbara Goldberg Goldman said in a statement.Spokesperson of the Embassy of Israel to the United States Elad Strohmayer, tweeted his condolences, calling Cummings "a true community leader."The Elijah Cummings Youth Program in Israel ( ECYP ), a program that Cummings created, celebrated its 20th anniversary this year and has sent over 200 African-American, non-Jewish high school students to Israel."Through this experience, our fellows — who come from diverse backgrounds — learn from one another about tolerance and gain appreciation of different cultures," Cummings said in a statement to the Baltimore Sun in 2017. "This cross-cultural immersion helps to foster lifelong bonds and create fertile ground for peace."ECYP is a two-year long program, which starts with bimonthly meetings where fellows discuss topics such as African-American and Jewish relations and Holocaust remembrance. After their first year, the fellows travel to Israel and stay in the Yemin Orde youth village in Haifa for one month during their summer vacation."Fellows are paired with Israeli teens with ancestry from over 24 countries including Brazil, Ethiopia, Germany and Russia. Together, the American and Israeli teens tour modern and historic sites in Israel, such as Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, Nazareth, the Jordan River and the Dead Sea," EYCP wrote on its website.After their trip to Israel, fellows spend their second year improving and practicing their leadership skills while speaking to community groups such as, W.E.B. DuBois Circle, the Congressional Black Caucus, 100 Black Men of America, the Hispanic Youth Institute Diversity Day, and the Jewish Teen Leadership Council, as well as synagogues and churches. The fellows are also tasked with mentoring middle school students during this time."At the end of a fellow's second year in the program, they will be able to facilitate conversations among their peer groups on racism, antisemitism, diversity and social justice," ECYP wrote on its website.ECYP has strong ties with the Baltimore Jewish Council, which is an agency of The Associated, the Jewish federation of Baltimore.Several former participants have spoken out in support of Cummings and his program, some even saying that he kept in touch with them for years after the program ended. CNN anchor Victor Blackwell is one such former ECYP participant.Blackwell called Cummings "a champion for Baltimore."“Even though there sometimes would be a language barrier, there was still a sense of connection,” former participant Jaina Maults told the Baltimore Sun in 2017.Sam Scott, who was a program participant in 2001, told WBALTV11 that he still has his boarding pass and that the word "shalom" stuck with him. "It has been important ever since I traveled. I learned it means, 'Hello, goodbye and peace.' It means that to me and I love it," Scott said.Former participant, Aaliyah Cuthrell told the Jewish Telegraphic Agency that the program is “important because it brings two communities that aren’t very close together who can support each other during tough times.”“I want to send a message that we cannot as African-Americans progress without coalitions, and our greatest coalition partner has been the Jewish people in America,” Cummings told WBALTV 11 in May."Our community, our city, and our nation lost a friend, a man of faith, and a remarkable leader. He was a champion of the city he loved and all of our community's needs, priorities, and values, with a constant focus on creating opportunities for young people," the Elijah Cummings Youth Program in Israel, and The Associated, the Baltimore Jewish Council wrote in a joint statement. "The Congressman would regularly remind us that 'our children are the living messages we send to a future we will never see.' His work consistently reflected that belief."Reuters contributed to this report.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });