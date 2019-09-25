Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Liverpool’s main kosher outlet reopens after selling nonkosher products

Days later the owner of the deli, Robert Kaye, 43, was found dead in Manchester.

By MARCY OSTER
September 25, 2019 03:41
KOSHER INSPECTOR Aaron Wulkan examines meat to ensure that the food is stored and prepared according to Jewish regulations and customs in a Bat Yam store.. (photo credit: BAZ RATNER/REUTERS)

The main outlet for kosher food in Liverpool, England, which closed after it was caught selling nonkosher meat and poultry, has reopened under new ownership.

Roseman’s Delicatessen received a license from the Liverpool Kashrut Commission three months after it was revoked following the discovery of “serious breaches of kashrut,” the Jewish Chronicle reported.

The deli was found to have received regular orders of nonkosher meat for a number of years, the Jewish Chronicle reported.


