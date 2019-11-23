A man assaulted a Jewish couple, grabbing the man’s hood and pulling at the woman’s head covering (shitel) after yelling “Jews don’t belong here,” to a Jewish couple riding the 254 bus in Hackney Central in London on Thursday, the Campaign Against Antisemitism organization reported. The couple allegedly had to leave the top floor of the bus and go to the lower level.Stamford Hill Shomrim, a Jewish anti-crime organization, first reported the incident.“254 bus at Hackney Central #E8 3.10pm, Jewish couple assualted by a male who screamed "Jews don't belong here etc." Leaving victims scared! #HateCrime @MPSRTPC & @TFL investigating, cad 4258 21/11/19” Stamford Hill Shomrim tweeted on Thursday.
The Campaign Against Antisemitism is calling on people of all races and religions to attend the “Together Against Antisemitism - National Solidarity Rally” in Parliament Square on December 8. “The Jewish community has been shaken by antisemitism in public life and mounting hate crime. Many are saying that they feel isolated and hated. We have heard heartbreaking stories from Jews who are questioning their place in their own country. Britain is better than this. Now is the time for us all to take a stand,” the organization wrote on Facebook. “Whatever your religion, race or politics, on Sunday 8th December at 1:15pm, we will rally together in Parliament Square as Jews and non-Jews alike to say clearly and with one voice, that we stand #TogetherAgainstAntisemitism.”
254 bus at Hackney Central #E8 3.10pm, Jewish couple assualted by a male who screamed "Jews don't belong here etc." Leaving victims scared! #HateCrime @MPSRTPC & @TFL investigating, cad 4258 21/11/19 pic.twitter.com/rCZHu7E8wN— Shomrim (Stamford Hill) (@Shomrim) November 21, 2019
The Campaign Against Antisemitism is calling on people of all races and religions to attend the “Together Against Antisemitism - National Solidarity Rally” in Parliament Square on December 8. “The Jewish community has been shaken by antisemitism in public life and mounting hate crime. Many are saying that they feel isolated and hated. We have heard heartbreaking stories from Jews who are questioning their place in their own country. Britain is better than this. Now is the time for us all to take a stand,” the organization wrote on Facebook. “Whatever your religion, race or politics, on Sunday 8th December at 1:15pm, we will rally together in Parliament Square as Jews and non-Jews alike to say clearly and with one voice, that we stand #TogetherAgainstAntisemitism.”