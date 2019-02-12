Israel Elections NORTHERN SHIELD Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Blogs Premium

Los Angeles Fire Department declines help from Jewish ambulance corps

Hatzolah’s practice of alerting 911 to emergencies while sending its own responders to a scene without authorization is in violation of the Los Angeles County code, the group was told.

By MARCY OSTER/JTA
February 12, 2019 06:10
1 minute read.
Firefighters try to put out the Carmel forest fire near Haifa in December 2010

Firefighters try to put out the Carmel forest fire near Haifa in December 2010. (photo credit: NIR ELIAS / REUTERS)

 
X

Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

  • A user experience almost completely free of ads
  • Access to our Premium Section
  • Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
  • A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

Thank you,

Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief

UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH Show me later

Hatzolah has received pushback from the Los Angeles Fire Department and its firefighters’ union as the Orthodox Jewish emergency response service has tried to obtain a license from a county agency.

The service wants to transport noncritical patients to or from a medical facility and respond with ambulances to emergency calls using lights and sirens. Across the United States, independent chapters of this type of Jewish emergency response service have formed agreements with city agencies to respond, free of charge, to emergencies, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The Los Angeles Fire Department, which is the only entity that can respond to 911-type calls designated as Code 3, or requiring lights and sirens, said that allowing another entity to respond to emergencies creates a public safety issue.

Hatzolah’s practice of alerting 911 to emergencies while sending its own responders to a scene without authorization is in violation of the Los Angeles County code, the group was told during a licensing hearing last month.

Hatzolah is asking for an exception from the county’s Emergency Medical Services Agency, saying that volunteers who speak Hebrew, Yiddish or Farsi act as translators for firefighters and are trained on how to apply Jewish law when responding to emergencies on the Sabbath. In addition, the service said its response time is faster because its volunteers live in the neighborhoods where the calls are coming from.


The service even with the license would be prohibited from performing more than basic life support, like CPR, or responding and transporting patients during medical emergencies, like a stroke, heart attack or shooting, according to the Times.

Meanwhile, the California Highway Patrol has certified Hatzolah as an ambulance company, which allows it to drive Code 3 to a call. Each city and county may institute additional regulations, however, as Los Angeles has done.



Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>

Related Content

Blogger Alison Chabloz, who is accused of posting anti-semitic songs on her site, arrives at Westmin
February 13, 2019
‘Landmark decision’ in UK upholds conviction for Holocaust denial

By JEREMY SHARON

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut