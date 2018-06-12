Louis Farrakhan loses Twitter verification right after Satanic Jew' rant

Twitter has removed the verified status on controversial minister Louis Farrakhan after posting a tweet last week in which he called Jews "satanic."



Farrakhan, who is the National Representative of the Nation of Islam, and has been accused several times in the past for being racist and antisemitic posted a video of a recent sermon and captioned it: "Thoroughly and completely unmasking the Satanic Jew and the Synagogue of Satan."





Over the weekend, the little blue badge that houses a white tick and is placed next to verified accounts, was removed from his account.The video was from a three-hour sermon that he gave on May 27 - his first since February.In it, he speaks about the “system of tricks and lies,” that Hollywood's Jews have forced aspiring actors into anal sex to get parts, and that former president Barack Obama was under “under Jewish influence” when he advocated for same-sex marriage, which Farrakhan deemed as “Satanic.”"I wonder, will you recognize Satan. I wonder if you will see the satanic Jew and the synagogue of satan...because satan has deceived the whole world," he said to the crowd he was addressing as they agreed and applauded."Think about the message that I was blessed by God to give you today. Think about what they [the Jews] are going to say when they have been completely and thoroughly unmasked. Whenever you read that God has told the Jews to hear and obey and they say 'I hear and I disobey,' that's satan... [the Jews] are openly disobeying God. He [The Jews] will take down the whole world with him."He also added: "Do you know that many of us who go to Hollywood seeking a chance have to submit to anal sex and all kind of debauchery and they give you a little part? It’s called the casting couch. See that’s Jewish power."In response to this comment @TheMossadIL joked: "It may sound like his most vile antisemitic mouth garbage to date, but we believe @LouisFarrakhan is speaking from experience here. Clearly he didn't enjoy his time on the casting couch."Twitter user, Mike joked that "he's just mad he lost the lead in "Ali" to Will Smith."Anti-Defamation League head Jonathan Greenblatt tweeted on Monday: "We applaud @TwitterSafety @Policy for apparent removal of Farrakhan’s #verifiedstatus. His virulent hate & #antiSemitism, continuing unabated, clearly violates Twitter’s #hatefulconductpolicy. Such hate is unacceptable."Several Twitter users called his tweet "real racism," and added that "this guy is ridiculous." Other said he was "completely mad" and "needs to be banned from Twitter."According to Twitter, "the blue verified badge lets people know that an account of public interest is authentic."The badge appears next to the name on an account’s profile and next to the account name in search results," it said.In November the social network said that “Verification has long been perceived as an endorsement. We gave verified accounts visual prominence on the service, which deepened this perception.”