Louisiana man arrested for 2018 attack on local synagogue

Caine Zander Brown, 20, of Jefferson Parish, was arrested Tuesday for vandalizing the Northshore Jewish Congregation.

By MARCY OSTER/JTA  
MARCH 13, 2020 04:59
Nessah Synagogue, Beverly Hills, was vandalized on December 14, 2019. (photo credit: BEVERLY HILLS POLICE DEPARTMENT)
Nessah Synagogue, Beverly Hills, was vandalized on December 14, 2019.
(photo credit: BEVERLY HILLS POLICE DEPARTMENT)
A Louisiana man was arrested for allegedly spray-painting antisemitic graffiti on a local synagogue in 2018.
Caine Zander Brown, 20, of Jefferson Parish, was arrested Tuesday for vandalizing the Northshore Jewish Congregation. Two swastikas and a cross, and the words “burn” and “synagogue of satan,” were spray-painted on its exterior.
Brown will be charged with damage to property and also to one count of a hate crime that took place on Sept. 5, 2018.
He made several social media posts espousing Nazi beliefs, including denial of the Holocaust and use of the term “synagogue of satan,” law enforcement said, according to the local Fox affiliate. He also posted pictures of himself in Nazi dress and making Nazi salutes.
An informant also placed Brown near the synagogue at the time of the attack.


Tags synagogue antisemitism Louisiana
