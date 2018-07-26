July 26 2018
|
Av, 14, 5778
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Man sentenced for hate crime for antisemitic scrawl

James Rizzo Jr., 38, has already served the jail time while awaiting the case's disposition.

By FRANK DONNELLY/ STATEN ISLAND ADVANCE N.Y.
July 26, 2018 18:41
1 minute read.
Illustrative photo of handcuffs

Illustrative photo of handcuffs. (photo credit: ING IMAGE/ASAP)

 
X

Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

  • A user experience almost completely free of ads
  • Access to our Premium Section and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew, Ivrit
  • Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report
  • A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

Thank you,

Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief

UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH Show me later Don't show it again

STATEN ISLAND—The Rossville man who scrawled antisemitic graffiti last year on a Jewish neighbor's garage door has been sentenced to six months in jail and five years' probation after previously admitting to a hate crime.

James Rizzo Jr., 38, has already served the jail time while awaiting the case's disposition.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


Last month, Rizzo pleaded guilty in state Supreme Court, St. George, to third-degree criminal mischief as a hate crime, stemming from the incident on October 17. It was the top charge against him.

Prosecutors said Rizzo defaced the garage door at about 12:15 a.m. by painting a swastika and an antisemitic slur.

He admitted to the act after cops arrested him, said a criminal complaint.

The house is near the intersection of Wirt and Winant avenues.

Rizzo told police he knew the victims were Jewish "because of the way they spoke," according to the complaint.

The homeowner's son discovered the vandalism first, when he returned home early in the morning. He woke up his mother with the news.

The homeowner told the Advance the incident left her "very devastated."

The defendant was arrested two days later in front of his home.

Police said they were able to identify Rizzo, who lives across the street, as a person of interest thanks to the interviews and surveillance footage collected from area residents.

Rizzo was indicted in October on two felony counts of criminal mischief as a hate crime and a felony count of aggravated harassment.

After his arrest, his criminal defense lawyer said the defendant had mental-health issues.

In November, a court-ordered psychiatric examination found Rizzo mentally unfit to stand trial.

The determination meant he didn't understand the charges against him and couldn't aid in his defense.

Rizzo was placed in a secure psychiatric facility for treatment and periodic evaluation.

Sources said it is not uncommon for such individuals to be found fit for trial after receiving appropriate medication.

Based on his treatment, Rizzo was deemed mentally capable of standing trial at a May 3 court conference.

As part of his sentence, Rizzo must also pay the victim restitution of $850.



©2018 Staten Island Advance, N.Y.

Visit Staten Island Advance, N.Y. at www.silive.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Related Content

Pig
July 26, 2018
Romanian minister compares killing sick pigs to Auschwitz

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut