Radical US-based anti-Israel groups have called on supporters to mobilize to resist the ‘Zionist’ oppression of Iran.

Samidoun Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network condemned the joint US-Israeli attack on the Islamic Republic of Iran and called for “the broadest mobilizations everywhere to not only protest but to shut down the war machine with action.”

“We urge all to mobilize emergency demonstrations in cities, communities, and campuses around the world, especially in the imperial core; to take direct actions; and to shut down the business-as-usual of the imperialist/Zionist war machine,” wrote Samidoun in a public statement.

“This is the time for action, awareness, and confrontation.”

Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) logo (credit: REFORMATION32/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

On Saturday night, National Students for Justice in Palestine called on chapters to mobilize to “defend Iran’s sovereignty and break the Zionist war machine.”

“We understand that this is a time where our responsibility as the leading anti-imperialist force on campus is being tested,” it said in a statement.

“We have a duty to halt the war machine and defend the sovereignty of a country which US Zionist forces seek to dismantle in the interest of subduing our cause.”

SJP celebrates Iranian strike on US naval base

SJP’s Chicago chapter also drew condemnation after it celebrated an Iranian missile hitting a US Navy base in Bahrain.

A coalition of “black and brown-led NYC community organizations” then published a joint statement expressing solidarity with the IRGC and the “resistance axis,” adding that they are “inspired by their immediate and intense strikes against Zionist forces and settlers, American soldiers and their bases in the region, and the treacherous Arab reactionary regimes that have aligned themselves with the Epstein Empire.”

The coalition, which includes Bronx Anti-War Coalition and Crown Heights Bites Back, also urged “people of conscience to mobilize in solidarity with the Islamic Republic, to rise above symbolic solidarity, and disrupt the war machine by any means necessary.”

