Mariano Rivera is a big supporter of Israel

FORMER YANKEES star Mariano Rivera flanked by Rabbi Dov Lipman and Shlomo Lipman in the capital..
(photo credit: Courtesy)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
(JTA) — The usual bio for Mariano Rivera includes retired New York Yankees relief pitcher, all-time saves leader, first player voted unanimously into the Baseball Hall of Fame, 13-time All-Star, five-time World Series champion.
Add that he’s a staunch supporter of Israel.
Rivera, 49, spoke this week at the Christians United for Israel conference in Washington, D.C. CUFI describes itself as the country’s largest pro-Israel group and consists largely of evangelical Christians.
Rivera, who is an ordained pastor himself, became involved with CUFI after meeting the group’s founder and chairman, Pastor John Hagee.
“Every time that I go to Israel, it blows my mind,” Rivera told the Washington Examiner
. “I wanted to see more, I wanted to understand more. I wanted to learn more. The Bible comes to life when you’re there.”
According to the Examiner, Rivera has been to Israel twice — once with his family and once with a group from his church and a group of rabbis.
“The Bible speaks about Israel. Everything — from New Testament, Old Testament — it’s all about Israel and the relationship his people have,” Rivera said. “So as a Christian, I understand that the chosen people of God is Israel — Jewish Israel.”
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>