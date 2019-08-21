Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ season 3 gets trailer

The series is up for 20 Emmys this year.

By GABE FRIEDMAN/JTA
August 21, 2019 04:12
MIDGE MAISEL (Rachel Brosnahan) dazzles in the Catskills in season 2 of 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'

MIDGE MAISEL (Rachel Brosnahan) dazzles in the Catskills in season 2 of 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'

The third season of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” finally has an official trailer, and fans are kvelling.

In the trailer released Monday, the show’s lead characters — a Jewish 1950s housewife-turned-comedian and her pugnacious manager — hit the road to tour with a famous singer. For more fun Jewish facts revealed in the trailer, see this guide on our sister site, Kveller.

“This is Us” star Sterling K. Brown, an Emmy Award winner, joins the cast this season. He’ll team with Rachel Brosnahan, who has picked up an Emmy and Golden Globe in her role as the title character, and Tony Shalhoub, a Golden Globe and Tony Award winner.



The series is up for 20 Emmys this year.


