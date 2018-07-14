Miami Beach man allegedly threatened to ‘kill all the Jews’ in condo fire

Illustrative photo of handcuffs.
(photo credit: ING IMAGE/ASAP)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user uxperience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew, Ivrit
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Repor
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Don't show it again
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
A Miami Beach man arrested on charges that he planned to burn down his condo building after receiving an eviction notice reportedly told a neighbor that one of his aims was to “kill all the Jews.”
Acting on a tip, police on Thursday arrested Walter Stolper, 72, as he was wheeling two plastic containers filled with gas through the garage of the condo building on Collins Avenue.
Police found another eight plastic containers filled with gas in a dumpster. Stolper told police he was planning a “small barbecue,” Local 10 News, an ABC affiliate, reported.
Police said the state attorney’s office would decide whether to add hate crime charges to the first-degree attempted arson charges.