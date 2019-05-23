Miami church cancels Israel event after diplomats join local pride parade

LGBT flag on Jerusalem's King George Street, July 31, 2018.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
An evangelical church in Miami canceled an event honoring Israel after the local Israeli consul general participated in a parade in support of the LGBT community.
Consul General Lior Hayat and other staff from the diplomatic mission carried Israeli flags and rainbow flags bearing a Star of David at the pride parade in early April, Haaretz
reported. They posted photos on the diplomatic mission’s Twitter feed.
Pastor Alberto Delgado later canceled the Israel event in early May at his Alpha and Omega Church in Miami, Israel’s Foreign Ministry confirmed to Haaretz.
The pastor “was worried that the Israeli participation in the pride parade will hurt the support for Israel within his community (especially in light of how close the two events were to each other), and decided to hold the event at a later date,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement, Haaretz
reported.
“The consul general met with the pastor and clarified that the consulate represents all Israeli citizens and works with different constituencies. The pastor decided to hold the event toward the end of 2019, around the time that a group from his church is scheduled to visit in Israel.”
Since the cancellation, the pastor attended an Israel Independence Day event at the consulate, according to the report.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>