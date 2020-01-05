Monday is #JewishANDProud Day: Wear Judaica, says AJC, and tweet about it

This Monday, January 6, will be "Jewish and Proud Day" sponsored by the American Jewish Committee. Jews living in the Diaspora are encouraged to wear their Judaica - kippah, Star of David necklaces - with pride on that day.The focus of the initiative, which was developed before the stabbing attack in New York over Hanukkah that injured five people, is to combat antisemitism worldwide by showing a basis of solidarity throughout major cities. AJC thought of it after previous attacks, such as the Tree of Life massacre, the Poway shooting and the recent Monsey kosher supermarket shooting, which left several dead. AJC said it has received feedback that many Jews in the Diaspora conceal their Jewish identities out of fear.The organization said that anyone can participate in the initiative by uploading a picture of themselves wearing a symbol of Judaism to their social media channels with the hashtag #JewishanProud. Creativity is encouraged, and if participants like, they can upload a sentence of why they are proud to be Jewish.Non-Jewish participants are encouraged to participate as well by sharing how they will be supporting the Jewish community in 2020."With your efforts on #JewishANDProud Day, and throughout the year, we will beat back the hatred and the fear and make the world a safer place for Jews," AJC