The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food March Of The Living
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Monsey stabbing attack suspect declared unfit to stand trial

"I have stated from the very outset that, based upon my investigation, this was not an act of domestic terrorism," said the suspect's attorney.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 21, 2020 08:58
A Jewish man walks near the area where 5 people were stabbed at a Hasidic rabbi's home in Monsey, New York (photo credit: REUTERS)
A Jewish man walks near the area where 5 people were stabbed at a Hasidic rabbi's home in Monsey, New York
(photo credit: REUTERS)
The suspect accused of killing a man and stabbed four others with a machete during a Hannukah celebration in Monsey, NY has been declared mentally unfit for trial, according to The Journal News.
On Monday, US District Court Judge Cathy Seibel ordered that the suspect be treated at a suitable mental health facility to determine if he "will attain the capacity to permit criminal proceedings to go forward against him." The treatment may not exceed four months and the Federal Bureau of Prisons will provide a report on any updates to the court within the first 30 days, according to the court order.
The suspect has not been cleared of the charges against him and will be held to see whether he will be able to understand the charges and assist in his own defense within the foreseeable future, The Journal News reported. The US Attorney's Office in White Plains did not challenge the psychiatric evaluation of the suspect and agreed to the court order.
Federal prosecutors on Monday had filed a total of 10 hate crime charges against the suspect, saying he kept journals containing references to Adolf Hitler and "Nazi Culture." The suspect pleaded not guilty to the charges. Each count carries a maximum prison term of life.
Josef Neumann, 72, who was critically injured in the machete attack last December, succumbed to his wounds last month. 
Federal prosecutors have said Thomas targeted his victims because of their Jewish faith. In a criminal complaint filed in December, they cited journals they seized from the suspect's home containing references to Adolf Hitler, Nazi culture and the Black Hebrew Israelites movement, identified by extremism experts as an anti-Jewish hate group.
The suspect's attorney claims that the attack was likely an expression psychosis rather than bigotry.
"I have stated from the very outset that, based upon my investigation, this was not an act of domestic terrorism," said the suspect's attorney to ABC News following the ruling on Monday. "While others were making that claim and inflaming the public, I stated that Mr. Thomas had a long well-documented history of mental illness and that, tragically, this motivated his conduct in late December."
The court order on Monday only affects the federal charges against the suspect, not the separate state charges which include six counts of attempted murder, three counts of assault, three counts of attempted assault and two counts of burglary. Judge Kevin Russo has not yet decided on the suspect's competency to stand trial for the state charges.
The suspect's attorney has a motion pending in the Rockland County Court to exhume Neumann's body, although Neumann's family did not want an autopsy conducted for Orthodox Jewish religious reasons, according to The Journal News.
Reuters contributed to this report.


Tags new york stabbing hate crime antisemitism Monsey
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The Holocaust and the coronavirus By JPOST EDITORIAL
Ruthie Blum Does Israel have a ‘no exit’ strategy from corona? By RUTHIE BLUM
Yuval Cherlow Ethical ideals and the virus By YUVAL CHERLOW
Gal Perl Finkel Hezbollah in crisis, but Israel cannot take its eyes off it By GAL PERL FINKEL
Greer Fay Cashman Grapevine April 19 2020: Still singing to boost public morale By GREER FAY CASHMAN

Most Read

1 Israeli COVID-19 treatment with 100% survival rate tested on US patient
A Pluristem scientist at work.
2 Israeli COVID-19 treatment shows 100% survival rate - preliminary data
Biologists work in a laboratory at Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. in Haifa
3 Dermatological symptoms may be the latest new coronavirus symptom
Medical workers in protective suits treat patients suffering with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Rome, Italy
4 Germany’s largest paper to China's president: You're endangering the world
A poster with a portrait of Chinese President Xi Jinping is displayed along a street in Shanghai, China, October 24, 2017
5 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by