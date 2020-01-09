The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Monsey survivor gives invocation at New York State of the State address

Rabbi Chaim Rottenberg advocated for protection of the Hasidic way of life at Governor Andrew Cuomo’s State of the State address

By BEN SALES/JTA  
JANUARY 9, 2020 02:41
Jewish people try to take a look of the area where 5 people were stabbed at a Hasidic rabbi's home in Monsey, New York (photo credit: REUTERS)
Jewish people try to take a look of the area where 5 people were stabbed at a Hasidic rabbi's home in Monsey, New York
(photo credit: REUTERS)
NEW YORK — Rabbi Chaim Rottenberg, whose home was the site of a stabbing last month on the holiday of Hanukkah, delivered an invocation at Governor Andrew Cuomo’s State of the State address.
Joseph Gluck, the man who stopped the attacker by throwing a coffee table at his head, was also in attendance and received a standing ovation.
The attacker injured five people at Rottenberg’s home in Monsey, New York, on Dec. 28, including the rabbi’s son. One of those wounded, Joseph Neumann, remains in critical condition.
“May it be your will that we all join together in the struggle to see divine dignity in all of humanity,” Rottenberg said Wednesday, ahead of the governor’s annual address in Albany. “Father in heaven, bless and heal us. I will never forget the horror of that night. But I will also never forget how we continued to celebrate after the attack, how we continued to rejoice in the miracle of Hanukkah. I will never forget the resilience on display that night and in the following days, the resilience of Jewish people and the resilience of New York.”
Rottenberg also advocated for protection of the Hasidic way of life. In particular, he spoke out on behalf of Hasidic private schools, which may be forced to devote more hours to secular subjects like math, science and English pending a proposal now under consideration by the state Department of Education. The proposal has met intense resistance from Hasidic leaders.
“We pray that divine providence should continue protecting us from evil forces who are out to harm us physically or from those who are out to attack our Hasidic traditional way of life and system of education,” he said.
Later, referring to Cuomo, he added, “Help him promote and instill the values of tolerance and appreciation among all our neighborhoods and communities who may look different, talk in a different language or raise and educate their children according to their unique ancestral traditions.”
Cuomo condemned antisemitism near the beginning of the speech and praised Gluck, calling him “the definition of New York bravery.” Near the end of the speech, he called on New York to end the national rise in antisemitism.
“There is no place for hate in our state, period,” he said. “What happened in Monsey is intolerable and we will not allow it to happen in this state.”
Cuomo proposed a series of measures to prevent antisemitism. Against the backdrop of a photo of the recent march against antisemitism, he repeated an earlier call to define hate crime attacks as domestic terrorism, promised to increase the capacity of the New York state police hate crimes task force, and provide additional funding for security to schools and houses of worship.
He also called for adding classes about bigotry and religious freedom to the educational curriculum. He recounted George Washington’s letter to the Touro Synagogue in Newport, Rhode Island, in which he wrote that Jews would be able to practice their religion freely in America, and he called for clergy to preach against hate crimes.
Cuomo also proposed an expansion of the Museum of Jewish Heritage, a Holocaust museum in Lower Manhattan, and called for schools across the state to visit the museum.
“Let’s make sure our schools are teaching our young children, who are frighteningly involved in so many of these incidents, let’s teach them what America truly stands for,” he said. “I want our schools to add to their curriculum a lesson that teaches our young people our civic values and our history on diversity, and that a fundamental premise of this nation is religious freedom.”


Tags new york Andrew Cuomo Monsey
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Poland’s Israel problem By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy Center Field: Leaders’ credibility chasms By GIL TROY
Say 'no' to antisemitism By LIAT COLLINS
Gershon Baskin Encountering Peace: The next disruptive technology By GERSHON BASKIN
Shmuley Boteach Killing Soleimani was a moral response By SHMULEY BOTEACH

Most Read

1 US assassinates Qasem Soleimani, Iran slams 'cowardly US bombing'
Qasem Soleimani, commander of IRGC Quds Force
2 Soleimani was a monster, wanted atomic cloud over Tel Aviv - German newspaper
Major General Qasem Soleimani (April 2016)
3 The Ottomans are back - what does that mean for Israel?
The Ottomans are back
4 Soleimani's luck couldn't last; this time he met his end (obit-analysis)
Iranian Revolutionary Guard Commander Qassem Soleimani (left) stands on the frontlines during an offensive operation against Islamic State in the town of Tal Ksaiba, in Iraq, in 2015
5 How will Iran retaliate for the assassination of Qasem Soleimani?
Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani (L) and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of Iran-backed militias, 2017.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by