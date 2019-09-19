Moshe Holtzberg, who lost parents in Mumbai attack, celebrates Bar Mitzvah

There were only two people missing from Moshe Holtzberg's Bar Mitzvah celebrations this week in Stony Point, New York - his parents, Gabi and Rivky Holtzberg - who were murdered by terrorists in November 2008, while acting as Chabad emissaries in Mumbai, India.



Moshe, performed the special Jewish ritual of Hanachat Tefilin (phylacteries) "putting on tefilin for the first time" when a boy reaches his 13 birthday.

Family and friends of the Holzberg's came from far and wide to celebrate this meaningful event in Moshe's life.Jewish musicians including Benny Friedman, Eli Marcus and Lipa Shmeltzer also joined in the celebrations and sang with Moshe in a special helicopter hired to make Moshe's day extra-special.Being very much rooted in the Chabad tradition, Moshe paid a visit the grave of the previous Lubavitcher Rebbe, Menachem Mendel Schneerson.

