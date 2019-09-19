Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Moshe Holtzberg, who lost parents in Mumbai attack, celebrates Bar Mitzvah

Jewish musicians sang with Moshe in a special helicopter hired to make Moshe's day extra-special.

By
September 19, 2019 10:42
Moshe Holtzberg's Bar Mitzvah celebrations

Moshe Holtzberg's Bar Mitzvah celebrations. (photo credit: SCREENSHOT/ CROWN HEIGHTS NEWS)

There were only two people missing from Moshe Holtzberg's Bar Mitzvah celebrations this week in Stony Point, New York - his parents, Gabi and Rivky Holtzberg - who were murdered by terrorists in November 2008, while acting as Chabad emissaries in Mumbai, India.

Moshe, performed the special Jewish ritual of Hanachat Tefilin (phylacteries) "putting on tefilin for the first time" when a boy reaches his 13 birthday.

Family and friends of the Holzberg's came from far and wide to celebrate this meaningful event in Moshe's life.

Jewish musicians including Benny Friedman, Eli Marcus and Lipa Shmeltzer also joined in the celebrations and sang with Moshe in a special helicopter hired to make Moshe's day extra-special.



Being very much rooted in the Chabad tradition, Moshe paid a visit the grave of the previous Lubavitcher Rebbe, Menachem Mendel Schneerson.


Related Content

September 19, 2019
Team Israel opens Olympic qualifier with a 3-0 pitching gem over Spain

By DANNY GROSSMAN

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut