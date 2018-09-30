NFL Cheerleaders join the #Metoo movement

Sep 23, 2018; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans cheerleader performs during a timeout from the game against the New York Giants at NRG Stadium..
(photo credit: MATTHEW EMMONS-USA TODAY SPORTS VIA REUTERS)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Rebecca Cummings and Allison Cassidy, two former Washington Redskins cheerleaders, agreed to reveal their names to the New York Times on Thursday to ensure their call to change the environment of sexual harassment and intimidation on the job.
The two were members of a larger group with three other former cheerleaders who wish to remain anonymous.
Following the May publication, the Washington Redskins conducted a three-month investigation into their cheerleading program. Their findings were that while the publication was accurate the women were exaggerating.
The report stated that during a 2013 calendar shoot in Costa Rica wealthy supporters of the team were invited to ogle at the females being photographed and they were encouraged to entertain the men in a nightclub.
This year supporters were not invited to join a similar shooting in Mexico. In addition, two female police officers went with the team to enhance security.
A long standing feature of American football, cheerleading is attempting to find its new place in a culture reshaped by the #metoo movement as well as a sport that is suffering from a decline following ongoing medical research about how football is linked to series head injuries.
The changes include new cheerleading uniforms that are less revealing, as well as adding males to the teams.
JPOST VIDEOS THAT MIGHT INTEREST YOU:
While far from being a traditional choice for American-Jewish women, there had been Jewish cheerleaders as well. They include Rachel and Michelle Lewis for the Texans and Sandy Gelfound for the Raiders.
Gelfound, who later became observant, used her experience to write and act in a one-woman show called "The Kosher Cheerleader."
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>