NFL Cheerleaders join the #Metoo movement

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Rebecca Cummings and Allison Cassidy, two former Washington Redskins cheerleaders, agreed to reveal their names to the New York Times on Thursday to ensure their call to change the environment of sexual harassment and intimidation on the job.



The two were members of a larger group with three other former cheerleaders who wish to remain anonymous.





JPOST VIDEOS THAT MIGHT INTEREST YOU:

Following the May publication, the Washington Redskins conducted a three-month investigation into their cheerleading program. Their findings were that while the publication was accurate the women were exaggerating.The report stated that during a 2013 calendar shoot in Costa Rica wealthy supporters of the team were invited to ogle at the females being photographed and they were encouraged to entertain the men in a nightclub.This year supporters were not invited to join a similar shooting in Mexico. In addition, two female police officers went with the team to enhance security.A long standing feature of American football, cheerleading is attempting to find its new place in a culture reshaped by the #metoo movement as well as a sport that is suffering from a decline following ongoing medical research about how football is linked to series head injuries.The changes include new cheerleading uniforms that are less revealing, as well as adding males to the teams.While far from being a traditional choice for American-Jewish women, there had been Jewish cheerleaders as well. They include Rachel and Michelle Lewis for the Texans and Sandy Gelfound for the Raiders.Gelfound, who later became observant, used her experience to write and act in a one-woman show called "The Kosher Cheerleader."

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



