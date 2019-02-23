NYPD investigating swastikas drawn on elementary school as a hate crime

A playground for detained children is seen through chain link fencing as U.S. first lady Melania Trump tours an immigration detention facility for children run by Southwest Key Programs and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services in Phoenix, Arizona, U.S., June 28, 2018.
(photo credit: REUTERS/LEAH MILLIS)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Symbols of hate were drawn on the playground of an elementary school in Queens, New York, on Friday, outraging the predominantly Jewish community there and prompting local authorities to investigate the incident as a hate crime.
The New York Police Department’s Hate Crimes Task Force told CNN that it was looking into the drawing of swastikas, the words “Heil Hitler” and other antisemitic imagery, and local politicians expressed dismay and “horror” at the sight, which included several swastikas across the schoolyard of PS 139.
While the school was closed, the playground is publicly accessible.
Only two months into the new year, already 36 antisemitic incidents have been reported to local authorities in the city. That amounts to a surge over last year’s figures, which already marked a record high.
The spike in antisemitic incidents in New York follows a national trend. In November of last year, the FBI reported a 37% increase in such incidents over the prior year.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>