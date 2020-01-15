NYPD officer yells 'You F'in Jews' at Hasidic father and son in Boro Park

The officer yelled the comments while driving by the two and drove off laughing.

BREAKING: NYPD Officer Yells "You Fu--in' Jews" at Hasidic Father and Son in Boro Park. pic.twitter.com/263Za8ZBPt January 14, 2020



"I have much respect for NYC's Finest but this incident must be investigated by the NYPD. With Antisemitism on the rise, we can't allow any form of hate to be tolerated," tweeted former New York state assemblyman Dov Hikind in response to the incident.

The father and son met with several NYPD officers now investigating the incident. "The officers couldn’t have been more gracious and sensitive and we’re thankful they’re taking this very seriously," tweeted Hikind.

A New York Police Department officer reportedly yelled "You Fu@%in' Jews" at a Hasidic father and son in Boro Park on their way home from a religious event, according to local news source Boro Park 24.