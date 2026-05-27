Sheriff’s deputy Johnny Garcia won the Democratic nomination Tuesday in Texas’ 35th Congressional District, defeating opponent Maureen Galindo following a race shaped by scrutiny over Galindo’s antisemitic rhetoric.

The runoff in the San Antonio race drew national attention after Galindo, a local housing activist and therapist, came under scrutiny for comments that included vows to turn a local immigrant detention center “into a prison for American Zionists” and claims that it was her “perception that Zionist billionaires run the world.”

Following Galindo’s surprise first-place finish in the March primary, national Democratic leaders and Jewish organizations condemned her rhetoric and urged voters to reject her candidacy. Texas Senate candidate James Talarico, who revealed to JTA earlier this month that he would not back or campaign with Galindo, also condemned her rhetoric.

The district, which stretches between San Antonio and Austin, was heavily affected by Republican redistricting this year, one of several factors that local political observers and Democratic Party leaders said contributed to Galindo’s earlier win.

The race also attracted outside spending, with Lead Left PAC, a newly launched super PAC apparently tied to a Republican donation platform, pouring over $900,000 on ads and mailers promoting Galindo. Last week, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee launched a $35,000 ad buy against Galindo, an unusual step for the DCCC to take against a Democratic candidate.

Maureen Galindo, left, and Johnny Garcia, candidates for US House District 35, participate in a forum held by the League of Women Voters of the San Antonio Area in the Sidney Board Room at Brooks in San Antonio on Wednesday, May 6, 2026. (credit: Katina Zentz/San Antonio Express-News via Getty Images)

A victory for 'every Democrat who believes that antisemitism has no home in our coalition

“Republicans just spent weeks and almost a million dollars propping up an antisemite, and they should be ashamed and embarrassed it was a disgrace,” the president of the Democratic Majority For Israel PAC, Brian Romick, told JTA in a statement. “Tonight is a victory for the voters of TX-35, for the Democratic Party, and for every Democrat who believes that antisemitism has no home in our coalition.”

Romick told JTA Tuesday night that he believed the results of the runoff signaled that Democratic primary voters “aren’t going to elect antisemitic candidates, and in the districts that we need to win, pro-Israel candidates are our best bet.”