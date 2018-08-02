Nazi flag found in Wyoming park

Swastika graffiti is seen painted at the Jewish Synagogue, Congregation Shaarey Tefilla, in Carmel, Indiana, U.S. July 29, 2018 in this still image taken from a video obtained from social media on July 30, 2018.
(photo credit: FACEBOOK/ROGER COOPER/VIA REUTERS)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Don't show it again
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
A Nazi flag was discovered by police earlier this week in a public park in Laramie, Wyoming.
CNN reported on Wednesday that local police discovered Monday morning that the American flag normally flying in the park had been replaced by a flag bearing a huge swastika. The US flag was lying crumpled nearby, police said.
A police spokeswoman told the local Casper Star-Tribune
that the department is investigating the incident.
The Anti-Defamation League'
s Mountain States branch said in a statement that it is "appalling and outrageous that anyone would cast aside the American flag in a public park and replace it with an ugly symbol of the Nazi regime."
The flag incident is the second public antisemitic event to occur in the United States in the past week.
On Saturday, vandals painted swastikas and the Nazi Iron Cross on the property of a synagogue in Carmel, Indiana. The local mayor as well as the state's senators and Indiana native Vice President Mike Pence all condemned the incident.
But some locals wanted to do more to express their support. On Tuesday, billboards across the state went up with a message of love for the Jewish community.
(function(w,d,s,i){w.ldAdInit=w.ldAdInit||[];w.ldAdInit.push({slot:10834723912266086,size:[0, 0],id:"ld-9628-9059"});if(!d.getElementById(i)){var j=d.createElement(s),p=d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0];j.async=true;j.src="//cdn2.lockerdomecdn.com/_js/ajs.js";j.id=i;p.parentNode.insertBefore(j,p);}})(window,document,"script","ld-ajs");
According to WRTV station in Indianapolis, the billboards - which feature the word LOVE with a Star of David inside the "O" - are owned by a series of advertising agencies: Lamar Advertising, Outfront Media and Fairway Outdoor Advertising.
Chris Iverson of Lamar Advertising told the Indianapolis WISH TV station that 12 billboards in all went up around the state.
"We wanted to do something. We just wanted to put a positive message out there," Iverson said. "We just thought, what's more positive than love."