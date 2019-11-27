Nearly 60 US cities woo Jewish citizens interested in relocating

Families and individuals interested in relocating met with representatives from nearly 60 communities in 19 states at a home and job relocation fair.Communities in Israel also were represented at the Sunday’s fair in Manhattan, sponsored by the Orthodox Union.The representatives told participants about amenities, schools, home availability and employment opportunities in the communities.Among the communities represented were Albany, New York; Allentown, Pennsylvania; Atlanta, Georgia; Chesterfield, Missouri; Columbus, Ohio; Houston, Texas; La Jolla, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Memphis, Tennessee; Oak Park, Michigan; Overland Park/Kansas City, Kansas; South Bend, Indiana; West Hartford, Connecticut; West Orange, New Jersey; and Wynnewood/Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Israeli communities represented include Efrat, Jerusalem, Modiin, Bet Shemesh/Ramat Bet Shemesh, and smaller communities in the North and South of the country.“For various reasons, including the high costs of tuition and housing in the New York City area, there is a growing cadre of Orthodox families exploring other locations throughout the country and Israel to establish their homes. We are pleased to have been able to assemble so many Torah communities and to enable them to showcase to these families the attractiveness and advantages of their respective communities,” Orthodox Union President Moishe Bane said in a statement.