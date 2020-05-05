The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Needed: critical patriots to improve Israel-Diaspora relations

Israel-bashing has become an international pastime – and a popular identity.

By GIL TROY  
MAY 5, 2020 21:46
The Israeli flag (photo credit: REUTERS)
The Israeli flag
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Thirty-five years ago, on May 5, 1985, President Ronald Reagan visited the German war cemetery in Bitburg, hoping “to heal once and for all many of the lingering wounds” of World War II. Millions denounced Reagan’s insensitivity – because 49 Nazi storm troopers were buried among the 2,000 German soldiers.
In a rare moment of bipartisanship, the leaders of the Moral Majority and the NAACP, the Catholic War Veterans and the AFL-CIO signed a letter saying the president “dishonors the sacrifices of millions of American and Allied soldiers who fought and died to liberate Europe.” Three weeks earlier, while being honored at the White House, Elie Wiesel elegantly, graciously and heroically proclaimed: “That place, Mr. President, is not your place. Your place is with the victims of the SS.”
I know this will infuriate many, but all those American Jews who marked Remembrance Day and Independence Day only by zooming into the Joint Israeli-Palestinian Memorial Ceremony – and the organizations that publicized that ceremony but not Israel’s ceremonies and celebrations – replicated Reagan’s well-intentioned but inexcusable Bitburg sin.  
I’m not addressing the bereaved families; I wouldn’t presume to judge their mourning process.
But I won’t pull punches regarding the others. Think about it: would these people have attended a joint ceremony honoring Confederate war dead and Union losses during the Civil War? I can’t even imagine mourning England’s 24,000 Revolutionary War casualties this Memorial Day or July Fourth, despite Great Britain’s special relationship with America. A joint mourning might work other days; not on sacred national days.
Beyond the moral qualms about potentially mourning unrepentant terrorists and their apologists, there’s a lack of proportionality, of humility, what Wiesel called “place.” Too many Jews grant Yasser Arafat the propaganda victory he didn’t deserve. They accept his poisoning of our blue-and-white well, seeing Israel only through a Palestinian lens. Making this joint memorial, no matter how tasteful, your only expression of Israel-connectedness during Israel’s holiest national days makes the conflict too central to our story, our lives, our souls.
Many right-wingers are equally obsessed: they’re so busy defending Israel, every Israel interaction becomes “us” versus “them,” rather than celebrating, engaging, and occasionally critiquing “us,” regardless of them.
Let’s reject this toxic theory of relativity. We don’t exist only in relation to them.
Remembrance Day, Israel’s Memorial Day, has its own nonpartisan unifying sanctity – by concentrating on honoring soldiers and terror victims killed in this extended war against our very existence. Our martyrs deserve their own day. And that’s the day most Israelis can least appreciate American Jewish moralizing and virtue signaling. What might normally be tolerated, even welcomed, as a well-intentioned intervention feels insensitive, even arrogant, to most Israelis on that trying day – like trash-talking someone during their shiva.
Similarly, Israel Independence Day celebrates the Israeli miracle. If you couldn’t bother to eat ice cream for breakfast or listen to your favorite Israeli singer or read a Zionist text and instead obsessed about Palestinians that day, too  – you reduced Israel to a political problem, ignoring its three-dimensionality. Such shortsightedness confuses nationalism with neurosis.
 
ONE STUDENT recently defined herself to me as “an Israel critic.” She’d never call herself an “America critic.” But Israel-bashing has become an international pastime – and a popular identity. We hear it on some pulpits when the only Israel-sermons bash Bibi or the haredim. We read it from too many professors. Hypercritics cannot enjoy anything about Israel, thinking Zionism means constantly reading media hit jobs targeting Israel to maintain your perpetual state of outrage.
We need a balance. A nationalism that never focuses on the self, loses itself; a nationalism that only focuses on the self is too selfish. Similarly, while it’s myopic to see Israel only through the Palestinian lens, you cannot be blind to the problem either.
Israel’s hypercritics should contrast most American Jews’ corona trauma with Israel’s impressive functionality. Maybe Israel has something to teach about community, continuity, connectedness. Meanwhile, hyper-patriotic hypo-critics must guard against arrogance. Just as Remembrance Day is no time to disrespect most Israeli mourners, Independence Day is no time for Israelis to insult Diaspora Jews – as the International Bible Contest’s moderator did with potshots that “in the exile everything is slower” and there’s no reason to “smile” there.
At least he apologized.
“Israel-Diaspora relations” shouldn’t mean “boost me, bash you.” Instead of weaponizing differences, learn from them. Let’s be countercultural, accept complexity. “Israel critics” should be patriotic, while “Israeli patriots” should be critical. Patriotic critics and critical patriots can find common ground, teaching but not demeaning each other.  
Alas, the unpatriotic critics and the uncritical patriots grab today’s headlines. They upstage those moving Remembrance Day-type moments on Birthright trips when Diaspora students and Israeli soldiers mourn together in their respective “uniforms” on Mount Herzl. They upstage the millions of Jews worldwide who toasted Israel’s 72nd with an Israeli wine, an Israeli binge-watch-athon, or simply an extra spring in their step and a smile on their lips last week. 
While ending our negativity addiction, let’s embrace Ecclesiastes: there are times to mourn and times to celebrate; times to focus on yourself and times to reach out; times to criticize and times to praise. No formula gets it right; but the extremists – the hypercritics and the hypo-critics – keep getting it wrong. Stop amplifying the small, loud, destructive Bitburgian minority. Let’s start listening to the too silent yet blessedly moderate majority that seeks balance, and has a sense of “place” – in Israel and abroad.
The writer is the author of The Zionist Ideas, an update and expansion of Arthur Hertzberg’s classic anthology, The Zionist Idea. A distinguished scholar of North American history at McGill University, he is the author of 10 books on American history, including The Age of Clinton: America in the 1990s.


Tags independence day diaspora jews Israel Palestine
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israel's politicians need to step up and serve the country - editorial By JPOST EDITORIAL
Jeff Barak The High Court hearing: Judicial activism or legal pedantry? - opinion By JEFF BARAK
Susan Hattis Rolef Remembering and celebrating under coronavirus lockdown – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Alan Dershowitz When Judges Rule: A comparison between the US and Israel By ALAN DERSHOWITZ
Emily Schrader The WHO: sick with the UN’s corruption virus By EMILY SCHRADER

Most Read

1 Italian scientist says she discovered main mechanism behind COVID-19
Medical workers in protective suits treat patients suffering with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Rome, Italy
2 Seniors with COVID-19 show unusual symptoms, doctors say
Elderly Israelis sit in a designated protected space in a senior citizens home in Jerusalem, June 2, 2009, as a siren is sounded during a nationwide civil defense drill simulating a rocket attack.
3 The novel coronavirus could last 2 years, 2nd wave could be worse - report
A woman reacts as a doctor wearing a protective glove takes a swab to test for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a residential area in Srinagar
4 Finland rejects 104,000 kilos of Israeli oranges with banned pesticide
oranges on an orange tree
5 NYC Mayor de Blasio criticized for tweet calling out 'Jewish community'
MAYOR BILL DE BLASIO. A long and rich history with the Orthodox Jewish community.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by