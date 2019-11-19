Richard Tobin, 18, from Brooklawn, New Jersey, admitted his role in organizing and directing members of the network’s “Great Lakes Cell” via online forums and encrypted messaging applications to vandalize the synagogues.

The members were told to paint the synagogues with neo-Nazi symbols and slogans as part of “Operation Kristallnacht,” referring to the infamous 1938 organized pogrom against Jews in Germany.

Some of the targets included Temple Jacob in Hancock, Michigan, which was defaced on September 21, followed by the Beth Israel Sinai Synagogue, located in Racine, Wisconsin.

The complaint also notes that the network, called the “The Base,” pushed for “the recruitment of prospective members, the creation of a white ethno-state, acts of violence against minorities (including African-Americans and Jewish Americans)… military training camps, and ways to make improvised explosive devices (IED).”

The complaint comes amid fears of a rising number of antisemitic attacks against Jewish community institutions, many of which have become violent in recent years.

