Netanyahu: Attack at Chabad synagogue ‘blow to heart of Jewish people’

Saturday's attack at the Poway Chabad Synagogue is a “blow to the heart of the Jewish people,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday morning, in his first public comments on the attack.

"I condemn the criminal attack in the synagogue in California - it is a blow to the heart of the Jewish people,” he said. “We send condolences to Lori Gilbert Kay's family and send our best wishes for speedy recovery to the wounded. The international community must step up the fight against antisemitism. "

Kay, 60, was killed trying to protect the rabbi of the congregation. Three others were injured in the attack.

Netanyahu said that in light of an increase in antisemitic attacks around the world, he will convene a meeting this week of all those who deal with the issue.

Outgoing deputy minister Michael Oren, a former ambassador to the US, said in a Hebrew Twitter comment that Israel “must declare war against rising antisemitism around the world, including in the United States.”

Oren said that as the nation's state of the Jewish people, “Israel has the responsibility to protect the Jews against antisemitism from both the left and the right. It is not enough to fight against the BDS but also against antisemitism as a whole. It is not only our moral obligation, but also our security one.”

Acting Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz issued a statement expressing Israel's sorrow at the attack, saying that “we are here to assist the local Jewish community however and whenever necessary.”

Netanyahu spoke to Israel's consul in Los Angeles, Avner Saban, within an hour of the shooting Saturday night and was updated on the attack. According to a statement issued by the PMO, Netanyahu directed the consul to provide any assistance possible to the synagogue, and to continue to update him on the developments.



German Foreign Minister Heiko Mass issued a statement condemning the attack and saying “the attack on the Chabad of Poway Synagogue is an attack on all of us.” Likewise, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz tweeted his shock at the attack and said, “We need to continue fighting antisemitism and protect the right of all to worship in safety.”

