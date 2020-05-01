The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food IFCJ
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

New York City police break up another Orthodox funeral as crowds gather

Dozens of police officers directed a large group of visibly Orthodox Jews away from the area, many of whom wore masks and stood in the street. Some were crowded together behind yellow police tape.

By SHIRA HANAU/JTA  
MAY 1, 2020 07:17
Members of the Hasidic Jewish community walk through the Borough Park neighborhood, during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID19) in the Brooklyn borough of New York, U.S., April 8, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID)
Members of the Hasidic Jewish community walk through the Borough Park neighborhood, during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID19) in the Brooklyn borough of New York, U.S., April 8, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID)
Two days after New York City’s mayor called out “the Jewish community” when vowing to crack down on gatherings, city police intervened in another funeral in a Jewish neighborhood, resulting in a tense scene and at least one arrest.
A video shared on Whatsapp showed a chaotic scene on a street corner in the heart of Borough Park, with a Judaica store visible on one corner of the street. 
Dozens of police officers directed a large group of visibly Orthodox Jews away from the area, many of whom wore masks and stood in the street. Some were crowded together behind yellow police tape.
Someone off-camera can be heard in the video. “This is getting violent over here, they just arrested somebody,” he said.
The episode comes two days after a funeral for a Hasidic rabbi in Williamsburg drew at least a thousand people to the streets in violation of social distancing rules imposed to stop the spread of the coronavirus, which has hit the city’s Orthodox Jewish population hard. Despite the New York Police Department’s knowledge of the funeral beforehand, the crowd grew unmanageable and ultimately was dispersed by police, who issued 12 summonses in the process. 
The event also drew the censure of Mayor Bill de Blasio, who came to the scene to help disperse the crowds and later addressed “the Jewish community” on Twitter, saying that “the time for warnings has passed.” The mayor was widely criticized for singling out the Jewish community.
Reports from across Brooklyn on Thursday suggest that the city is making good on its promise and that, at least in part of the Orthodox community, the mayor’s warnings may not have had the intended effect.
In the Borough Park episode, the NYPD heard that a car carrying a body would be passing through the intersection so family members in the area could recite prayers, according to Yeshiva World News, an Orthodox news website. Concerned about possible large crowds, the NYPD dispatched officers to the area but, when they tried to limit the assembly to family only, chaos erupted. A spokeswoman for the NYPD confirmed that one 17-year-old boy was taken into custody and issued a summons for disorderly conduct.
Videos circulating on Twitter and Whatsapp on Thursday showed an increased police presence in two heavily Orthodox neighborhoods in Brooklyn, with Yeshiva World News reporting that as many as 75 tickets were issued to those walking outside without masks or violating social distancing guidelines.
https://twitter.com/hasidic_1/status/1255961091668140033?s=20
Police also visited several Satmar Hasidic synagogues that were open in Williamsburg on Thursday. No summonses were issued in one study house where social distancing was being followed, the website reported.
But the NYPD issued 10 summonses at two synagogues in South Williamsburg, eight for chaining doors from the inside and three in regard to social distancing, according to an NYPD spokeswoman.
“What’s the matter? You need a mask?” one person asked a man being issued a ticket in one video, offering him a mask from his car.
Another video showed a group of nine police officers walking together on a Brooklyn sidewalk while a Hasidic man in a mask hurried past. 
  For months the Jewish communities of NYC begged the city administration for increased NYPD presence, as Jews were getting smashed in the head with bricks. We were told the manpower was unavailable. Today that was shown to be a lie. pic.twitter.com/NYQX9qYsKS
— Yaakov (Jack) Kaplan (@JackKaplanNY) April 30, 2020
A New York State Senator, Simcha Felder, criticized the police intervention. “Terrorizing people by sending in armies of cops during such stressful times is not helpful at all,” Felder tweeted. “@NYCMayor — we need real leadership. Stop the chaos now.”
In a press conference on Wednesday, NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said future violations of social distancing would be met with “stern consequences.”
“Make no mistake, this large gathering … is putting members of my department at risk and it cannot happen and it will not happen,” Shea said.



Tags Ultra-Orthodox new york diaspora Brooklyn new york city Bill de Blasio Hasidic Coronavirus Coronavirus Live Updates
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo New York City Mayor de Blasio's blunder By JPOST EDITORIAL
The coronavirus's effect on the Middle East By YAAKOV KATZ
Coronavirus has turned our attention away from other major stories By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Coping with Remembrance Day, comparing the day before, the day after By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Israel is a country, not a concept - opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Kim Jong Un in 'vegetative state' after heart surgery - Japanese Media
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits a drill of long-range artillery sub-units of the Korean People's Army
2 Chinese doctors report coronavirus can survive in the human eye
An illustrative picture of a person's eye.
3 Foreign Ministry: Egyptian TV show predicting end of Israel ‘unacceptable’
A screenshot of the trailer for the Egyptian television series, The End, which depicts Israel after the Jews 'moved back to Europe'
4 In first, system to destroy COVID-19 used in Israeli hospital rooms
Mayanei Hayeshua Medical team treat a patient with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the coronavirus unit, in Mayanei Hayeshua Medical Center, Bnei Brak, Israel, April 13, 2020
5 Coronavirus has mutated into at least 30 different strains new study finds
3D medical animation still shot showing the structure of a coronavirus
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by