Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

New York rabbi drowns after jumping in lake to save his child

His body was found midday on Monday. The search had been called off the previous night because of bad weather.

By MARCY OSTER/JTA
August 21, 2019 04:03
1 minute read.
The Wider Image: The Sea of Galilee: receding waters of biblical lake

The Wider Image: The Sea of Galilee: receding waters of biblical lake. (photo credit: REUTERS)

The body of a New York rabbi was found a day after he jumped into an upstate lake to save one of his children from drowning.

The child was wearing a life jacket and was returned safely to the rented pontoon boat on Greenwood Lake in Orange County on Sunday afternoon. But Rabbi David Traub, 38, who was not wearing a life jacket, was not able to make it back to the boat and was pulled under the water.

His body was found midday on Monday. The search had been called off the previous night because of bad weather.



Traub was the head of school and synagogue at Bais Medrosh Elyon in Monsey, New York, The Journal News reported. He is reported to be the father of seven children.



The funeral was held later Monday. The rabbi will be buried in Israel.



Last month, Rabbi Reuven Bauman, 35 and a father of five, drowned after he jumped into the ocean in a state park in Virginia Beach to save a student who was having trouble returning to shore.


Related Content

MIDGE MAISEL (Rachel Brosnahan) dazzles in the Catskills in season 2 of 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'
August 21, 2019
‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ season 3 gets trailer

By GABE FRIEDMAN/JTA

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings