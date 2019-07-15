New York's religious exemption vaccination law face challenges in court

A sign warning people of measles in the ultra-Orthodox Jewish community of Williamsburg, two days after New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio declared a public health emergency in parts of Brooklyn in response to a measles outbreak, is seen in New York, U.S., April 11, 2019.
(photo credit: SHANNON STAPLETON / REUTERS)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
The first of multiple foreseeable lawsuits attempting to reverse a recent bill passed throughout the state of New York that eliminates religious exemptions from school vaccination rules was filed in Albany, New York last Wednesday.
In April, the city declared a public health emergency over a measles outbreak, mandating people in four Williamsburg zip codes to vaccinate. The city also announced it would be closing schools in Williamsburg that allow unvaccinated students to attend. Nine of the 10 schools closed thus far are in Williamsburg. The 10th is in the borough of Queens.
“Religious rights are fundamental. It is unconstitutional for the state to deprive people of such important rights when religious animus has played a key role," said one of the lawyers representing the case, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., also chairman of the anti-vaccination nonprofit Children’s Health Defense group.
The lawsuit, filed by fifty-five families, is attempting to seek class-action status, claiming the law is "unconstitutional and violates religious freedom."
Lawyers include Michael Sussman, most notable for representing a group of parents who sued Rockland County for excluding their unvaccinated children from New York schools, and Kennedy, notably the chairman of an anti-vaccination group, as stated earlier.
Sussman and Kennedy are seeking a "temporary restraining order" against the recently passed bill - naming the state of New York, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and New York Attorney General Letitia James as defendants.
Ben Sales contributed to this report.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>