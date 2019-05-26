Noah's Ark replica owners sue insurers over rain damage

Noah's Ark theme park.
When Noah built his ark, it survived a flood, but The Ark Encounter, a creationist theme park, encountered heavy rain and worse luck.
The owners of Kentucky’s Noah's Ark theme park sued their insurance company, insisting that the company bail them out after rain caused almost $1 million in damages, the Associated Press reported on Friday.
While in fact the 510-foot model ark weathered the rain fairly well, the heavy rains in 2017 and 2018 caused a landslide on the property, which prevented access to the road leading to the vessel, CNN reported.
The owners of the biblical park are claiming the insurers acted in bad faith in their investigation and have only paid a "a very small portion" of the $1 million cost, according to CNN.
When the story was first reported, the irony of the story was not missed, and some outlets had said that the ark experienced flood damage. "Contrary to some reporting, the damage to certain areas of The Ark Encounter themed attraction was not caused by a 'flood,'" Melany Ethridge of Ark Encounter told CNN on Saturday. She confirmed that the ark was not at risk.
Many took to Twitter, enjoying the peculiarity of the situation. Former Likud MK Yehudah Glick tweeted the story on Sunday and wrote "Never too late," implying it's never too late to sue over a biblical story.
