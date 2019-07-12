Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Pence to Poway rabbi: We will always condemn evil acts of antisemitism

“To me there was a very short moment of darkness. That darkness was pushed out of here,” the rabbi said. “God was really protecting us.”

By
July 12, 2019 13:42
1 minute read.
MIKE PENCE. (photo credit: REUTERS)

 
Three months after the horrific shooting attack, US vice president, Mike Pence, made an unexpected visit to the Chabad community in Poway.

Pence and the Chabad Rabbi, Yisroel Goldstein, had an emotional embrace after which Pence said, "We had to come to visit the rabbi who had 'inspired the nation.'"



Pence was in California visiting US Navy bases.

Goldstein's response to the horrific attack, which left one congregant dead and three injured, was to share the Lubavitch vision of spreading optimism and hope in the face of despair - “To me there was a very short moment of darkness. That darkness was pushed out of here,” the rabbi said. “God was really protecting us.”

In a tweet, Pence said, “Karen and I were honored to stop by the Chabad of Poway, the site of a terrible shooting in April,”

Pence and his wife had a tour of the community center and then Godlstein addressed them in the sanctuary of the synagogue.
 
Pence tweeted after the visit: “No one should fear in a house of worship. We will always condemn evil acts of antisemitism."

