Polish Prime Minster: Committed to combating all forms of antisemitism

Poland is committed to “combating all forms of antisemitism” and is proud that the country “remains a safe home to Jews,”Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said in a letter to Jewish Agency head Isaac Herzog on Thursday.



The prime minister was replying to a letter sent by Herzog in which the Jewish Agency head urged Morawiecki to ensure that the security of Jewish sites and community members be given “high priority” in Poland. Herzog noted previous attacks on Jews that took place on European soil in Toulouse, Brussels and Paris.

Morawiecki sent his response roughly two weeks after a neo-Nazi tried to enter and attack a synagogue, and instead murdered two bystanders, in Halle, Germany.“We are proud that Poland remains a safe home for our Jewish compatriots,” the prime minister wrote.The Jewish community in Poland, once one of the largest in the world, was nearly annihilated when Poland was occupied by Nazi Germany. Roughly 3 million Jewish citizens of Poland were murdered, and millions of other Jewish people were brought to Poland – then occupied by Germany – to be killed in Auschwitz and other death camps.The current ruling party in Poland, the Law and Justice Party (PiS), has passed several laws that make allegations against Polish participation in the Holocaust offensive.From the Polish perspective, while individual Poles might had taken part in the murder of Jews, the nation as a whole was a victim of the Nazis, and as such, should not be held responsible.In Israel, the new laws were met with concern that historical research about the Holocaust would be influenced by these new laws.

