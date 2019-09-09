Polish Righteous Among the Nations honored in Warsaw

An illustrative photo of Righteous Among the Nations medal belonging to Marta Bocheńska who helped save Halina Buchwald in Warsaw during the Holocaust.. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

During the dark days of the Holocaust, more than 27,000 thousand non-Jewish men, women and teenagers risked their lives to save their Jewish neighbors and friends from a certain death at the hands of the Nazis.



On Sunday, a special event in Warsaw on Sunday to honor Polish Righteous Among the Nations who risked their lives to save Jews during the Holocaust was held by the Jewish Foundation for the Righteous (JFR).

Some 30 Polish rescuers, who today are in their eighties and nineties, attended the event with their families.The JFR’s website explained that the organization “provides monthly financial assistance to the aged and needy Righteous Gentiles living in 18 countries.”“The majority of the rescuers receiving financial support live in Eastern Europe, with Poland having the largest number of rescuers,” the site says.As of September 1, the JFR said it gives financial assistance to a total of 275 aged and needy rescuers, including 146 Polish rescuers, 37 rescuers in the Ukraine, 23 in Lithuania, 12 in Belarus and 11 in Hungary, to name a few.According to the Associated Press, during her address, JFR executive vice president Stanlee Stahl thanked the rescuers for their brave actions.“On behalf of the Jewish people, I thank you for your noble deeds so many years ago, for when most turned their backs on their Jewish neighbors, you did not,” she said. “You will always be remembered in our prayers, for you didn’t just save the Jewish person 75 years ago, you made it possible for generations to be born.”Stahl also highlighted the actions of two brothers, both who were attending. Together with their parents, Andrzej and Leszek Mikolajkow, saved a Jewish mother, father and two sons. One of the sons they saved moved to Israel and had 12 sons of his own. Today, the family numbers at about 300, AP reported.“You made it possible for hundreds if not thousands of people to be alive today,” Stahl told the brothers. “You have helped repair the world.”Several Israeli and American diplomats also attended the event to pay tribute to the rescuers.The JFR first funded eight rescuers, and that number quickly grew, reaching 1,800. Now, as the rescuers age and pass on, the number of rescuers receiving support is declining; however, the foundation continues to receive new applications.The JFR also does its best to provide “one-time grants for the purchase of food during the Christmas holiday season to rescuers living in Poland and other Eastern European countries” depending on availability of funds, according to the foundation.In 2018, the JFR distributed approximately $1.1 million in direct support of Righteous Gentiles.All those being funded have been recognized as Righteous Among the Nations by Yad Vashem.Yad Vashem defines Righteous Among the Nations as “non-Jews who took great risks to save Jews during the Holocaust . Rescue took many forms, and the Righteous came from different nations, religions and walks of life.“What they had in common was that they protected their Jewish neighbors at a time when hostility and indifference prevailed,” the Holocaust remembrance center said.According to Yad Vashem, as of January 1, there are 27,362 people recognized as Righteous Among the Nations, including nearly 7,000 Polish men and women.The center also stressed that “the numbers of Righteous recognized do not reflect the full extent of help given by non-Jews to Jews during the Holocaust,” and that it is “rather based on the material and documentation that was made available to Yad Vashem.”Yad Vashem made it clear that “most Righteous were recognized following requests made by the rescued Jews,” however, sometimes survivors were unable to “overcome the difficulty of grappling with the painful past and didn’t come forward.” Others “were not aware of the program or couldn’t apply, especially people who lived behind the Iron Curtain during the years of Communist regime in Eastern Europe.”Yad Vashem also pointed out that survivors may have also died “before they could make the request.”

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });