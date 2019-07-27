Portugal releases Israeli charged with murder of another Israeli in Colombia

Overall view of the Tagus river bridge and the city of Lisbon, Portugal.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
A Portuguese judge released an Israeli man who is wanted in Colombia for the murder of another Israeli and the sexual exploitation of underage girls.
The Lisbon Appeals Tribunal ordered Assi Moosh released from jail on June 28 after more than a month in custody. It said Colombian prosecutors had failed to formally ask for his extradition during the maximum amount of time that Portuguese authorities were legally allowed to hold him, Jornal de Notícias reported
Sunday.
According
to the Israeli news site Posta, Colombia failed to present any evidence linking Moosh to the disappearance and suspected murder in Colombia of Ofer Hazan, who was Moosh’s competitor as a party organizer in the Colombian resort town of Taganga. Hazan went missing in Feb. 2018.
But the Portuguese paper said Colombian prosecutors had evidence yet failed for bureaucratical and language reasons to file a request for extradition. Portugal and Colombia do not have an extradition treaty.
Moosh, who was arrested at the Interpol’s request in Oeiras near Lisbon in May, has denied any connection to Hazan’s disappearance. He also denies charges that he coerced underage girls to act as prostitutes in exchange for drugs at parties.
Eitan On, Moosh’s lawyer, said that his client’s release was a case “of the whole truth being revealed: There is not a single piece of evidence against Assi, not in the murder case, not the prostitution and not the drugs.”
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>