Presidential Democratic debate with Michael Bloomberg - watch live

Half a dozen Democratic candidates are facing off on Wednesday in Las Vegas.
Tonight's Democratic Debate features Bernie Sanders, Michael Bloomberg, Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren, Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar. This will be the former New York City mayor's first debate and he is expected to be challenged after months of frequent online and television ads.
Tonight's Democratic Debate features Bernie Sanders, Michael Bloomberg, Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren, Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar. This will be the former New York City mayor's first debate and he is expected to be challenged after months of frequent online and television ads.