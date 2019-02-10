Prominent NY rabbi accused of owing child support

MARC SCHNEIER 150.
Prominent Rabbi Marc Schneier was revealed to owe tens of thousands of dollars in child support on Saturday in The New York Post.
According to the report, Schneier, who is currently married for the sixth time, owes his third wife $64,594 for care of their 19-year-old son, Brendan.
A spokeswoman for Schneier told The Jerusalem Post on Sunday that his ex-wife, Toby Gotesman-Schneier, "is trying to extend a gravy train.
“For nearly 15 years Rabbi Marc Schneier has paid more than $1.5 million in child support," the spokeswoman said. "When he discovered $30,000 was erroneously charged to him it was deducted from a subsequent payment." The spokeswoman added that Schneier was "told by his lawyer that the case was dismissed in Florida and no money whatsoever is owed.”
According to The New York Post, last year the state of Florida asked the IRS to intercept any federal income tax refund Schneier might receive, and also for the State Department to deny him renewing his US passport.
The New York Post said while a spokeswoman for Schneier denied he owes any back child support, the Florida Department of Revenue’s website shows that the case is still active.
In 2015, the Rabbinical Council of America voted to expel Schneier, after he had an affair with a congregant at the Hamptons Synagogue while married to his fourth wife. In 2016, Schneier stepped down from leading the synagogue after 26 years over his many scandals. The 60-year-old rabbi married his sixth wife, Israeli native Simi Teitelbaum, in 2017. In addition to Brendan, Schneier has a young daughter with his fifth wife.
Despite the behavior and many indiscretions of the Orthodox-ordained rabbi, he continues to move in influential circles and helm his Foundation for Ethnic Understanding. Last week Schneier visited Abu Dhabi and met Pope Francis
at an interfaith event for religious leaders.
