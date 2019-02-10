Israel Elections NORTHERN SHIELD Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Blogs Premium

Prominent NY rabbi accused of owing child support

Report says Marc Scheier, married to his sixth wife, owes $65k for care of teen

By
February 10, 2019 19:50
1 minute read.
MARC SCHNEIER

MARC SCHNEIER 150. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

 
X

Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

  • A user experience almost completely free of ads
  • Access to our Premium Section
  • Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
  • A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

Thank you,

Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief

UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH Show me later

Prominent Rabbi Marc Schneier was revealed to owe tens of thousands of dollars in child support on Saturday in The New York Post.

According to the report, Schneier, who is currently married for the sixth time, owes his third wife $64,594 for care of their 19-year-old son, Brendan.

A spokeswoman for Schneier told The Jerusalem Post on Sunday that his ex-wife, Toby Gotesman-Schneier, "is trying to extend a gravy train.

“For nearly 15 years Rabbi Marc Schneier has paid more than $1.5 million in child support," the spokeswoman said. "When he discovered $30,000 was erroneously charged to him it was deducted from a subsequent payment." The spokeswoman added that Schneier was "told by his lawyer that the case was dismissed in Florida and no money whatsoever is owed.”

According to The New York Post, last year the state of Florida asked the IRS to intercept any federal income tax refund ­Schneier might receive, and also for the State Department to deny him renewing his US passport.


The New York Post said while a spokeswoman for Schneier denied he owes any back child support, the Florida Department of Revenue’s website shows that the case is still active.

In 2015, the Rabbinical Council of America voted to expel Schneier, after he had an affair with a congregant at the Hamptons Synagogue while married to his fourth wife. In 2016, Schneier stepped down from leading the synagogue after 26 years over his many scandals. The 60-year-old rabbi married his sixth wife, Israeli native Simi Teitelbaum, in 2017. In addition to Brendan, Schneier has a young daughter with his fifth wife.

Despite the behavior and many indiscretions of the Orthodox-ordained rabbi, he continues to move in influential circles and helm his Foundation for Ethnic Understanding. Last week Schneier visited Abu Dhabi and met Pope Francis at an interfaith event for religious leaders.

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>

Related Content

Anne Frank in 1940
February 10, 2019
What if Anne Frank had lived?

By AMY SPIRO

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut